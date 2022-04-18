Lynchburg City Council accepting applications for three expiring school board seats

The seats of three Lynchburg City School Board members representing Districts 1, 2 and 3 will be expiring on June 30, according to a news release from the city, offering residents the opportunity to apply for a spot on the school board.

Susan Morrison, District 1 representative; Gary Harvey, District 2 representative; and Michael Nilles, District 3 representative, will all see their terms on the Lynchburg City School Board expire at the end of June, opening three spots for City Council to fill.

According to the news release, council is inviting residents interested in serving on the School Board to apply online at Lynchburgva.gov/school-board. Printable versions of the application can be downloaded on the website or mailed or emailed upon request.

Applicants who are selected for an interview by City Council will be required to sign a consent form authorizing the City to obtain their state and national criminal background records.

If the applicant chooses not to, they will be disqualified for consideration, the release says.

The release states the term for the next appointment of board members will run from July 1, 2022, until June 30, 2025.

Council will hold a public hearing on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. to receive nominations for appointment or reappointment to the school board, the release says. All applications must be received by the Clerk of Council before the hearing.

Residents can find out what school district they would represent based upon where they live by visiting the city's district map at LCSEDU.net/schoolboard/school-board-districts-map.

For more information, the release says to contact Alicia Finney, the Clerk of Council, at (434) 455-3990, or at Alicia.Finney@lynchburgva.gov.

— Bryson Gordon

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.