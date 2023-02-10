Lynchburg city staff are preparing to move forward with a parks and recreation master plan, having recently received city council's approval.

Council’s public hearing on the plan spanned two meetings in January as the body heard feedback from residents over the plan. City Clerk Alicia Finney also read 26 emails from residents into the record. Nearly every comment voiced support for the plan, which Parks and Recreation Director Jenny Jones said cost the city about $125,000 to develop over two years.

Council ultimately voted 4-3 to approve the plan, with Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilors Martin Misjuns and Larry Taylor voting in opposition.

Chris Higgins, parks services manager, told The News & Advance this week the department hasn’t updated its current master plan in 20 years and the new plan works to create a framework for everything from operations to new improvements.

The 300-page plan took two years to create and had input from internal stakeholders as well as the general public and local businesses. Higgins said about 4,000 people were involved in the process.

“Its an incredible undertaking when a department does it, but it creates a moving framework to look at where we're going for the next 10 years,” he said.

Though all projects in the plan equate to $107 million, Higgins said, it doesn’t mean all of the projects will happen or will happen at once. He added the department gets funding through state and national grants, which pay for a large chunk of improvements.

“This plan, along with others that we have, are vital to being able to seek grant funding and seek capital improvement budget funding to show how something will fit into the overall plan of the city and whether the city can maintain it after it's built,” he said.

The plan includes more parks and recreation facilities in the southern part of the city, near Timberlake Road, by improving and expanding Heritage Park on Leesville Road, as well as adding new trail systems and improving “blueways,” which are the city’s water recreation trails.

“There are so many things that have gone into this plan to create this framework, but it can ever be evolving as time changes and it's going to open opportunities for the city,” Higgins said. “We're creating a better city not only for the people that live here, but people considering moving here.”

During the second of the two council meetings in which public comments were heard, Helgeson said there were “fantastic” things proposed in the plan but he worried about how the $107 million cost would impact residents' real estate taxes. He suggested tabling the plan as to not set “false expectations.”

“What I'd like to see us try to do is figure out how we can spend money that actually really helps with our tax revenue, that grows our tax base, some kind of recreational tourism, where people are actually coming to Lynchburg and staying at our hotels and eating our restaurants,” he said. “That is investing; that’s not just spending. I'd like to see us grow our tax base through prudent investing.”

Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi suggested in the future taking each individual item from the plan and allocating funds as council sees fit instead of looking at it as $107 million in spending at once.

“So overall, I do have some concerns with the plan," Faraldi said. "It's not enough for me to vote against it. And I hope this is not a plan that we put on the shelf. I think it’s something that we need to take a serious look at for the needs of the community from a public service perspective."

Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan said it’s important the community understand this is a plan and it doesn’t mean it will be funded at the moment and some aspects may not be implemented.

“I just think it's important that people know that. And I also think that this is critical to our city in terms of if we want to stay relevant, if we want businesses to come, if we want residents, we want visitors we want people to stay and people to enjoy a good quality of life here,” she said. “It's important to keep those young people, and they love outdoor activities, and we really need to make sure that we maintain and keep the activities relevant, and I would totally support this.”

Beth White, a resident of the Fort Hill neighborhood for 30 years, said while she appreciates and approves of the master plan, she had concerns about the Fort Avenue section, stating turning the four-lane road into a two-lane road would only cause further congestion.

The plan suggests the current four-lane street configuration could be modified through a “road diet” that would provide a center turn lane, two travel lanes, two dedicated bike lanes, a curb and grass planting strip, and continuous sidewalks within the existing right-of-way.

White said the road has seen increased traffic over the years and was concerned if the lanes are reduced, it would cause a higher number of crashes, especially with anticipated bike lanes.

Katrina Marple, a downtown resident, said she moved to the city 10 years ago from Arlington, where she lived without a car and did all her commuting via public transport.

“We moved to Lynchburg with the hope that the city would go the direction of being more walkable and for us to be able to live the same lifestyle here, but at a more affordable cost where we wouldn't have to be slaves to our mortgage,” she told council. “As one of the few families who live all the way downtown, I have to say the possibilities of having river access, camping on Percival’s Island, another riverfront park and most importantly, more access points for the trail sounds like a dream and absolutely the type of city myself and so many others would love to call home.”

She said getting the ball rolling on the master plan would be instrumental in continuing to progress toward Lynchburg being a city where young people families and retirees would be able to live wholesome lifestyles and thrive.

“I encourage you today to vote in favor of this plan in its entirety,” she told council. “The public has contributed hundreds of hours of input into it. And there have been countless public meetings where everyone was allowed to have a voice. This plan is a compilation of all those hours spent developing this into a comprehensive master plan that reflects what, we, the public want.”