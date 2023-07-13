With the conduct and rhetoric of Lynchburg City Council drawing the attention of meeting attendees and residents since January, the governing body made numerous changes to its rules of procedure this week, highlighted by a change in how councilors are expected to treat each other on the dais going forward.

Annually, city council readopts its rules of procedures to confirm the upcoming year’s schedule of regular meetings and work sessions. According to the current adopted rules of procedure, council will make sporadic changes to the documents over the years. In each year from 2020 to 2022, council made some form of change to its rules of procedure. Prior to 2020, the most recent change was in 2016.

But this year, as the rhetoric and level of decorum amongst the governing body has come under scrutiny, city council adopted more wide-ranging changes to its documented rules, one of which specifically addresses the way councilors are to interact with each other during meetings.

The body affirmed eight changes to its rules of procedure this week by a 5-2 vote, with Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns opposing the modifications to some effect.

Among the rule changes are some minor tweaks, such as the body officially switching the location of its work sessions during the month of March from the council chambers to the second-floor training room inside City Hall. This has become common in City Manager Wynter Benda’s tenure, as he’s said he prefers the “roll up your sleeves” environment the roundtable on the second floor provides during budget season.

Additionally, in 2024, council will start all of its regular meetings at 7 p.m. rather than its current 7:30 p.m. call to order.

Another small change to council’s rules of procedure is emails submitted regarding public hearings will not be required to be read aloud during meetings any longer. Instead, voicemails can now be submitted and will be played aloud during public hearings.

For the most part, the rest of the rule changes are related to the body’s work sessions and the expectation of conduct for members, two areas that have sparked issues for council this year.

In the rules’ preservation of order section, council adopted additional language that reads, “Councilmembers shall not insult, demean, or belittle one another or the City’s staff while a meeting of the Council is in session.”

This addition came up initially during council’s work session on June 27 when the body first took up changes to the rules. At the time, both Helgeson and Misjuns pushed back, with Misjuns saying the definition could be subjective to each member.

“If it’s not something we have the concrete ability to define,” Misjuns said about the language, “I don’t think it belongs in our rules of procedure.”

Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi made a point that the members should govern themselves, saying while he thought it should be included in the rules, “there needs to be the ability for someone to act foolish and let the public hold them accountable, not just us saying, ‘You can’t act this way in here because we say so.’”

Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan and Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder advocated for the change, with Wilder saying, “It’s been a different process lately and I think from citizens, when I go out in public, I hear so much concern about city council and the actions and how it’s perceived.”

Dolan said if council is going to require public commenters at meetings to adhere to similar language, council should do the same.

Another major rule change included further defining parts of the body’s work session meetings, specifically the roll call portion.

In order to prevent “surprises,” as described by Faraldi, council decided to change the rules of work sessions, not allowing any item to be positioned for a vote by council unless a motion to consider it is approved by a super-majority of council, or two-thirds vote.

The only exceptions to this rule would be to enter a closed session or to accept bids for city contracts.

The change seemingly addresses motions by some councilors that happened early in the year, such as one made by Helgeson during the roll call portion of a work session in January to reduce the city’s real estate tax rate on the spot.

On Tuesday, Faraldi said he would reconsider the supermajority clause if Misjuns and Helgeson would commit to making no more “surprise” motions during works sessions. The two said they would oblige if there is better communication from the mayor and vice mayor, however, the clause remained in the changes.

Also included in the changes to the work session, councilors will not be permitted to debate any items during roll call, a section typically designated for members to speak on matters relevant to the city or its operations, and all items requested to be placed on agendas by councilors must appear first during a work session for discussion before going to the regular meeting.

The new rules for council will go into effect immediately, except for the change to meeting times, which will go into effect in January 2024.