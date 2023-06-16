With the terms of three Lynchburg City School Board members set to expire on June 30, Lynchburg City Council finalized this week the schedule for its 17 candidates seeking appointment across three school districts in the Hill City.

Beginning Tuesday, June 20, council will conduct 30-minute interviews with each of the candidates seeking appointment to the city school board. The interviews are scheduled over two afternoons, with the second batch coming on Wednesday, June 21.

The interview schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, June 20:

1 p.m.: Dr. Bob Brennan, District 1

1:30 p.m.: Michael Brosmer, District 1

2 p.m.: Jack Schewel, District 1

2:30 p.m.: Deborah Trefzger, District 1

3 p.m.: Rebekah Turner, District 1

3:30 p.m.: Break

4 p.m.: Michael Barron, District 2

4:30 p.m.: Greg Barry, District 2

5 p.m.: Letitia Lowery, District 2

Wednesday, June 21

1 p.m.: Joan Pense, District 2

1:30 p.m.: Kimberly Sinha, District 2

2 p.m.: Beth White, District 2

2:30 p.m.: Break

3 p.m.: Tecora Davis, District 3

3:30 p.m.: Cheryl Giggetts, District 3

4 p.m.: Andrew Glover, District 3

4:30 p.m.: Farid Jalil, District 3

5 p.m.: David Ream, District 3

In addition to the announced candidates, council is expected to add another interviewee to the field of candidates following a brief public hearing prior to Tuesday's meeting.

Christian DePaul, who seeks appointment in District 1, was given support to be interviewed by Mayor Stephanie Reed during council's meeting on Tuesday. Clerk of Council Alicia Finney said his application was misplaced prior to the initial public hearing.

DePaul will likely be added to Tuesday's slate of interviewees, Finney said.

Additionally, one previously announced candidate who was selected to be interviewed was removed from consideration due to their employment, Finney said.

Because council agreed on consensus to conduct the school board appointment process in open session this year, the interviews for all candidates will be open to the public.

The interviews will take place in Council Chambers inside City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg next week.