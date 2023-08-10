After previously having no more scheduled meetings in August, the city announced in a news release Thursday a special called meeting of Lynchburg City Council on Aug. 15.

According to the release, the meeting was called for the purpose of appropriating funds to Lynchburg City Schools for the potential use of professional development training of school board members.

The need to give more money for school board member professional development comes as a result of budgetary cuts during fiscal year 2024 budget discussions, the city said.

As the school division faced a budget crunch of its own as a result of a reduced contribution from the city, the board voted in May to eliminate roughly $34,000 in school board-specific funding from the budget, a majority of which was funding for school board member stipends.

However, also included in that $34,000, according to school board documents, was about $8,000 in professional development and overnight travel for school board members to receive the proper training.

According to the news release, council will conduct the meeting to appropriate funds to the school division at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 15 in council chambers inside City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.