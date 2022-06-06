Lynchburg City Council appoints three to City School Board seats

After taking applications and completing interviews over the last few weeks, Lynchburg City Council made appointments on Tuesday night to the City School Board for three seats expiring at the end of this month.

The following were appointed to fill the seats on the school board starting July 1:

District 1: Anthony Andrews

District 2: Martin Day

District 3: Gloria Preston

Andrews and Preston were selected from a four-candidate field for both District 1 and 3, respectively.

District 1 covers the areas of Bedford Hills, Linkhorne and Paul Munroe Elementary schools; as well as Linkhorne Middle School.

District 3 covers William Marvin Bass, Heritage and Sheffield Elementary schools; Hutcherson Early Learning Center and Heritage High School.

Day was chosen from a field of two candidates for District 2.

District 2 covers the Dearington Elementary School for Innovation; Perrymont, Robert S. Payne, Sandusky Elementary schools; Thomas C. Miller Elementary School for Innovation; Dunbar Middle School for Innovation; Sandusky Middle and E.C. Glass High School.

These three will serve terms commencing July 1 and will serve on the board through June 30, 2025.

The terms of Susan Morrison, District 1 representative; Gary Harvey, District 2 representative; and Michael Nilles, District 3 representative will all expire on June 30.

The News & Advance will have additional coverage of the school board seat appointments on Thursday.

