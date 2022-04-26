Lynchburg City Council approves $594M budget

Lynchburg City Council has approved its fiscal year 2023 budget of $593.5 million, an increase of $167.4 million, or 39.3%, over the adopted fiscal year 2022 city budget, as council addressed several pressing issues such as public safety and cost of living wage increases.

While the entire budget is $593.5 million, which accounts for all of the city's funds, the fiscal year 2023 general fund budget, which is supported by local dollars, comes in at $223.1 million, an increase of about $19.1 million, or 9.4% more than last fiscal year's budget.

By comparison, fiscal year 2022's budget was finalized at $426.1 million, while its general fund was about $204 million.

The general fund balance was approved Tuesday on a 6-1 vote, with Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson opposing.

Helgeson, even with his vote in opposition, said about the budget, "It's not just bad things; there's a lot of good things."

"This budget, thankfully, really addresses [public safety] and takes us from being so far down the list to hopefully being able to fill lots of these vacancies," he said. "And for that, I am totally appreciative of the budget."

The adopted budget addresses public safety by increasing the starting salary for the Lynchburg Fire Department, as well as adding new full-time positions in several different public safety departments, such as the fire department, emergency services and the commonwealth's attorney office.

There also is funding for continued support of the pay progression plan for the Lynchburg Police Department, which ensures the highest starting salary in the region for sworn officers of LPD.

However, the councilman also voiced his concern over what he called "nonessential spending" in the budget, which he says, if eliminated, would have put more money back into the pockets of the taxpayers.

"When you look at the staffing ratios you have in the Lynchburg City Schools, we could have again saved $5 million to $8 million. They could have given some of that back to the taxpayers, the other portion they could have kept and gave people raises a long time ago," he said.

Mayor MaryJane Dolan called the budget "solid" and said "it does the things we need to do to advance our first responders, our employees, our citizens and our infrastructure.

"The bottom line is we need to continue to invest in this city if we want our city to continue to be relevant and to grow," she said.

Other councilors kept it brief as the budget process drew to a close. At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy, for example, minced no words after making the first motion to adopt the general fund budget.

"I agree with the budget and I'm pushing it forward," she said.

Since the initial budget proposal by City Manager Wynter Benda, the document has undergone a few changes.

Most notably, during reconciliation meetings, council voted to adopt a credit of two cents per $100 of assessed value to the bill of every real estate owner in Lynchburg.

With a real estate tax rate of $1.11 per $100 of assessed value, the annual tax bill on a property assessed at $150,000, for example, would be $1,665. Two cents off the tax rate would equal $30.

The city is funding the real estate tax credit by decreasing the one-time pay-as-you-go transfer to City Capital Projects Fund, which would have paid for two pad sites for prospective businesses at the Ivy Creek Innovation Park. Those pad sites still could be put back into the plans in future fiscal years, according to Benda.

The real estate tax credit isn't the only break citizens will see. Council also adopted personal property tax relief for roughly 50,000 vehicles at an average of $115 per vehicle.

With this relief, vehicle owners will only need to pay 75% of what the regular personal property tax bill would have been.

In addition to the tax relief, council also made changes to the city's reserves, decreasing the recurring funds added to debt services while eliminating recurring money that goes to the Concord Turnpike maintenance reserve, used for repairs on the gas collection system at the closed landfill; and the fuel reserve, which helps with rising fuel costs.

With $966,425 of that, council will increase Lynchburg City Schools funding to meet the local match to receive state compensation funds of $1.6 million for school staff salary increases.

With the increased funding, LCS will receive just under $40.8 million during fiscal year 2023. The school system initially was set to receive level funding — about $39.8 million — under the initial budget proposed by the city manager.

Going forward, multiple city councilors have expressed interest in developing a funding formula for LCS, potentially as soon as fiscal year 2024.

Currently, the money allocated to LCS is determined on a year-to-year basis in each budget.

The rest of the budget remains mostly unchanged from Benda's initial budget proposal in March.

The budget ensures all full-time employees of the City of Lynchburg are paid a living wage or better, according to Benda. Additionally, it allows for a 3% general wage increase with money earmarked to address compression, an issue for the city in recent years.

There also are salary increases for some public works and water resource personnel under infrastructure which will be funded through the recently approved utility rate increases.

Other improvements for infrastructure, economic development and quality of life in Lynchburg are paid for through the capital improvement plan, which was approved 5-2.

Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi, who voted to approve the general fund budget but not the capital improvement plan, said he maintained his support for the general fund because of the "overall good that it does has a lot going for it."

Faraldi said the budget failed to address the full $4.8 million real estate tax increase from fiscal year 2022, explaining why he voted against the CIP, saying "that's where the funding associated with the federal dollars to be able to offset that increase would exist."

In contrast, Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder laid out why he voted to approve the general fund as well as the CIP.

"We've had several sessions about the capital improvement plan for our city ..." Wilder said. "We have so many needs in our community, so the team has really looked at this and developed a strategy, developed a plan that would keep our city running."

Later on, Wilder posed a question to citizens, "What kind of city do you want to live in? Do you want to live in a city that does well to maintain, as well as maintaining roads and has good structures? Or do you want to live in a city that's collapsing?"

Benda, who finished his first budget process as the city manager of Lynchburg since taking the job last summer, closed out the meeting Tuesday night by thanking council and staff for enduring the process with him.

"New city manager, new kind of process, and you guys leaned into it. Just for that, I want to say thank you," he said.

