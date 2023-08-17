Lynchburg City Council approved Tuesday night an amendment to Lynchburg City Schools’ fiscal year 2024 budget to transfer money to fund legal fees for the division as it prepares to petition for unitary status from a 1971 desegregation order to allow for close-to-home rezoning.

Council unanimously approved the transfer of $261,000 from a contingency reserve fund held for the school division to the administration category of the schools’ budget, which will also fund professional development opportunities for school board members, in addition to the legal fees.

The vote was held as the lone agenda item meeting called specifically to address the transfer of funds for the school division after Superintendent Crystal Edwards said last week during a joint meeting of council and the school board that it was her hope to have a decision on phase I of the facilities master plan in place by Nov. 1, which is likely to include a close-to-home rezoning proposal at this point.

Last week, two councilors — Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns — said they were prepared to offer a similar resolution to the one council approved Tuesday night, although for a lesser total, but the meeting was adjourned prior to the two being able to present it.

Mayor Stephanie Reed said at the time that she was unaware of the councilors’ push to appropriate the money that night, given that there were no more agenda items.

In council chambers Tuesday night, Reed said she called the special meeting after discussing the professional development money with School Board Chair Atul Gupta, as well as the legal costs with Edwards.

The total amount approved Tuesday, Reed said, came out of conversations with both Gupta and Edwards on the respective issues.

According to school board documents from this year’s budget discussions, school board professional development was projected to cost the division about $8,000. However, the item was cut by the board from the budget to narrow a funding gap for the division.

Assuming the board continues with $8,000 for professional development, the division will spend up to $253,000 on legal fees to petition for unitary status from a 1971 desegregation order still lingering over the division.

Receiving unitary status would mean the order would be lifted from the division’s bussing requirements, allowing it to implement a close-to-home rezoning plan as part of its upcoming facilities master plan, a proposal favored by several members of both the school board and city council.

The proposal, rather than forcing some students to attend schools not in their attendance zone, aims to put all students at the school building closest to them, potentially reducing strain on transportation.

Although council moved urgently to approve funding for the division’s legal fees, Edwards said last week after the joint meeting that LCS feels “pretty clear to do some of the work that we want to do even if we don’t petition this year for unitary status,” although the division would need to achieve unitary status at some point.

For Helgeson, the vote was as simple as giving the division the legal fees in order to make the close-to-home rezoning proposal easier, saying it will be “beneficial for everybody.”

But Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan said it was about returning money to the school division that council “took from them during our budget session,” referring to council’s decision to reduce its local contribution to the school division earlier this year, which she voted against.

Helgeson specified the money was for a “specific purpose,” not “going just blindly” to the division.

The budget amendment passed unanimously, however, similar to earlier this year, the meeting hit a bump in the road as council attempted to adjourn the meeting.

Nearly immediately after the vote board lit up, Misjuns requested to speak, as did Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi.

Reed acknowledged Faraldi, who motioned for council to adjourn. After a brief debate about whether council could debate a motion to adjourn, council voted 5-2 to close the meeting, with Misjuns and Helgeson in opposition.

After council adjourned, Misjuns motioned toward the crowd, signaling to Daniel Pense, the recently-appointed Lynchburg City Registrar, and said, “Thankful that you wanted to be here to defend the integrity of our elections.”

Helgeson told The News & Advance after the meeting that Pense and Betty Gibbs, a Republican member of the Electoral Board, were in attendance Tuesday night to “talk about the problems we’re having” getting new deputy registrars hired.

Currently, Pense said, his office has no full-time deputy registrars. With early voting beginning in Lynchburg on Sept. 22, he said he is concerned about his office’s ability to perform without deputies.

“The electoral board has authorized two, and the city hasn’t given me the clearance to hire the second,” Pense said, explaining he is in the process of hiring the first deputy, who will not start until “after Labor Day.”

“Whether that’s a funding issue, it’s a position-is-blocked issue, whatever, they’ve decided but they won’t let me hire a second. And it’s awkward, because the electoral board has said we believe that ... there needs to be two deputy registrars, and essentially the city is overriding that decision by the electoral board.”

Pense said he was told council would have to look at the issue, however, after Tuesday, council’s next meeting isn’t scheduled until Sept. 12, 10 days before the start of early voting.

Earlier this year, the city’s electoral board approved 2-1 a resolution that essentially lined up the terms to where a deputy registrar’s term will not exceed the term of a general registrar.

With the board controversially deciding in June to appoint Pense over then-sitting registrar Christine Gibbons — who is now suing two members of the board — the terms of the sitting deputies were set to expire on June 30, which Pense said they did.

Asked if the electoral board created the problem itself by not reappointing the sitting deputies, Pense said the board simply acted in March to “reemphasize at a local level” the same language in the Code of Virginia that the terms of the deputies are not to exceed the terms of the general registrar.

Pense said he’s been “fighting since June 5” on this, but “somehow we haven’t been able to figure out how I can eventually hire.”

After the meeting, Misjuns said he was prepared to offer up an amendment to the agenda to hear a report from Pense about the situation, however, “they didn’t want to hear that.”

He, along with Helgeson, both pointed out the difficulty of running “fair elections” under the circumstances of no deputy registrars.

Asked whether council will address the matter, Reed told The News & Advance the issue is a “matter between the registrar’s office, electoral board, Human Resources and the city attorney,” adding she “hopes a solution can be worked out between those groups very soon.”

On Wednesday, Deputy City Manager Greg Patrick told The News & Advance he’s worked with Pense, the city attorney and Human Resources on the matter, adding, “Just as it does with all other city officials, the city has worked and continues to work diligently and in good faith with Mr. Pense in helping him transition into his role as the city’s new General Registrar.

“The City’s adopted FY 2024 Budget authorizes and funds two full-time Deputy Registrar positions, both of which are currently filled,” Patrick said. “The city has not overridden any decisions of the General Registrar or the Electoral Board.”

Pense acknowledged the two current deputy registrars still are employed by the city, but said their “function” with his office “has ended.”

Citing a personnel matter, Patrick said the city could not comment further at this time, but added the city will continue to work with Pense and the electoral board as they prepare for November’s election.

Council will have nearly a month off until its next meeting, a 4 p.m. work session on Sept. 12, followed by its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m., both in council chambers inside City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.