Lynchburg City Council voted to unanimously approve a rezoning request from Centra Health on Tuesday night, giving much of the health care system’s property in the midtown area a blanket institutional zoning designation, allowing it to embark upon its $500 million modernization plan in the near future.

Council approved the rezoning of 18 parcels, most of which were previously in areas zoned for business, to become Institutional District 2 (IN-2) properties.

One additional property located at 2125 Langhorne Road, the site of the old Holy Cross Regional Catholic School, was rezoned to Institutional District 2 Conditional (IN-2C), which will become the new home for many medical offices that will be relocated following construction.

Earlier this year, Centra announced its modernization plan that will bring a new medical campus to Simons Run, and office buildings, a five-story care tower, emergency department upgrades and additional parking to its midtown campus.

The institutional zoning designation provided to Centra will allow the expansion of the medical campus and improvements without the need for the health care system to go before city council to seek conditional use permits on a recurring basis.

Similar zoning designations are not unprecedented in the Hill City.

According to city documents, city council approved an institutional zoning request in 2016 from Liberty University, granting them an IN-2 district to allow them to do similar construction without needing to seek conditional use permits or other similar zoning and permitting designations.

While the vote was ultimately unanimous in its approval, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns voiced their concerns over the institutional zoning designation across both Tuesday meetings, but representatives from Centra eventually quelled their worries.

Helgeson harped on the fact the institutional zoning was not originally meant for residential areas, to which there were at least three parcels to be rezoned with residential zoning designations. He added such a vote would also eliminate any public discourse when it comes to construction in those areas.

“It completely eliminates the ability of a citizen to say, ‘This is my neighborhood. I grew up in this house and now you’re going to turn it into a parking lot in my backyard,’” Helgeson said.

Hank Creasy, legal representation for Centra Health, told Helgeson they approached residents about building a parking lot in the back of some of the parcels but were met with objections by neighbors during neighborhood meetings and therefore scrapped the plan.

Creasy added residential lots on nearby Hillsdale and Overbrook roads “will be left exactly where they stand today.”

Similarly, Misjuns cited concerns about large buildings being constructed in residential areas, as well as what other lots near residential areas will become. But Creasy said one specific lot mentioned by Misjuns, located at 50 Page St., will become a stormwater retention area.

Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder said such improvements in the health care sector of the city will continue to attract people to the area “because of the lifestyle we have.”

For Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, the rezoning and modernization plan is important for the future economic development of the city, and even part of the reason why he chose to seek office, he said.

“As Centra goes, so goes the city and so goes the region,” Faraldi said. “... This is an impressive offering for one of the key stakeholders in our city and our region.”

“This is something that falls into the category of why I ran,” the vice mayor added. “To get behind developments like this that bring this level of economic impact to the city.”

According to Centra Health, the modernization project is expected to be fully complete by the fall of 2027.