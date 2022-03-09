Lynchburg City Council approves new townhomes on Graves Mill Road

Lynchburg City Council has approved a plan to bring 50 new townhomes to Graves Mill Road, just before the Lakeside Drive intersection near Forest.

Council voted 5-2, with Wards III and IV Councilmen Jeff Helgeson and Chris Faraldi voting against, to approve a conditional use permit necessary to add the 50 homes for low-income residents to the fast-developing area.

Parker Zee, a representative for Woda Cooper Development of Ohio, came before council this week to present a plan that will build the townhomes on a parcel of land at 1700 Graves Mill Road.

Zee said amenities at the townhome complex would include a dog park, a playground, a grill and picnic area for residents, as well as a fitness room and computer room.

The project will be on a nearly 11-acre piece of land, but Zee said developers only plan to build on the 6 acres south of the stream on the property and will leave the other five acres undeveloped.

Councilors who voted in opposition said there already is enough development in that part of town, and the land use could be used for something else, as it's already zoned Limited Business (B-1).

"I guess the good thing about businesses is hopefully it would create more trips, which means more people working, more employment. It's a better economic development, which means more tax base," Helgeson said.

Faraldi cited the effect it could have on traffic in the area. A traffic impact statement from the petitioners for the townhomes showed the development would bring an additional 18 and 22 trips, respectively, during peak hour in the morning and evening.

Under the conditional use permit, the builders will be required to modify the existing entrance to a right-in/right-out only configuration, which will ease some of the traffic concerns in the area.

Councilors who approved the development cited the low-income housing that will go in, as council has emphasized a desire to bring more affordable housing to Lynchburg.

Mayor MaryJane Dolan said, "I think that we saw in the documentation is that this is lower- to mid-level income housing, which we all keep talking about that we need for the folks in our community."

According to Zee, the two-bedroom townhomes will range from $380 and $875, depending on certain income factors, and the three-bedroom townhomes will range between $430 and $1,000, based on the same income factors.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.