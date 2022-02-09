Lynchburg City Council discusses five-year capital improvement plan

Lynchburg City Council took a look Tuesday at its five-year capital improvement plan (CIP), examining some of the upcoming projects across the city of Lynchburg.

The plan, for fiscal years 2023-2027, lays out the road map for several of the city's larger projects that are going to come up on budgets in the next five years. Councilors were issued books that laid out all of the projects on the CIP. On Tuesday, they mainly focused on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded projects and new projects on the CIP.

One of the biggest projects discussed during the presentation by Reid Wodicka, Deputy City Manager of Lynchburg, is the new police department headquarters, which is projected to cost the city $43.9 million.

According to Wodicka's presentation, the city is planning to use $16.4 million in ARPA money to pay for part of the station. Of the $43.9 million, $5.7 million was appropriated to the project demolition at the proposed site, as well as the design for the building. That leaves $38.2 million in construction costs, which will be appropriated on the FY2023 budget, according to the presentation.

According to the plan itself, the location of the new police headquarters still is to be decided. The city initially planned to open the headquarters at the old GLTC location on 12th and Kemper streets, but it wasn't until December when council was briefed on the potential of a second plot of land they could build on, located on Odd Fellows Road near Outback Steakhouse.

Some other ARPA-funded projects in the CIP are improvements to Lynchburg City Stadium, which will bring it up to compliance with Minor League Baseball's requirements before the summer 2023 season. There is $3.8 million allocated for Riverfront Park improvements, which will nearly cover the cost of the $4 million project.

The city also proposes funding for a trail extension from Ivy Creek Park to Peaks View Park, which is projected to cost $2 million, a 5th Street statue and Martin Luther King Jr. bridge, and new smart waste receptacles for downtown.

All of these projects will begin to receive funding in the fiscal year 2023 budget, if council votes to approve the CIP.

Wodicka also introduced some new projects in the CIP, some of which will not receive funding until later fiscal years.

The most notable new project is improvements for the circuit and general district courts on Court Street in downtown. Wodicka noted "at the same time the police department building was assessed, the circuit court and general district courts were assessed." He would go onto say some of the improvements for the court were to improve ADA accessibility.

The cost for those improvements will be roughly $8.2 million, and it will receive funding in fiscal year 2025, according to the presentation.

Council also was briefed on improvements to the Lynchburg Expressway and Candlers Mountain interchange, which shows up as the most expensive project of the new ones presented.

"You'll see that number at $64.7 million, and that's a lot of money. But fortunately, it's all federal money, so it's actually no local money in that project," Wodicka said.

He explained VDOT is not allowed to apply for Smart Scale funds, so the city applied and received the money for VDOT's project, which is why it shows up on the CIP despite there being no local funds applied to the project.

"That's exciting," Wodicka said, "anybody that drives that area recognizes that's a pretty tough interchange."

Another large new project presented to council is the development of two new sites at the Ivy Creek Innovation Park, where the city hopes to prepare two spaces, one 600,000 square feet, the other 50,000 square feet, for future employers.

"A 600,000 square-foot building is a serious employer," Wodicka said. "It could be something that we drive. We aren't going to build that building, but we want to make the site ready for that person who wants to be there."

The cost of those two plans is $2.3 million and it could be funded on the fiscal year 2023 budget.

One final new major long-term project on the CIP is a Sandusky Elementary School replacement, which will not receive construction funding until fiscal year 2027, but does show up as a $33.4 million expenditure on the plan. According to the plan itself, the school's design "no longer lends itself to an effective educational program."

Following the presentation, Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson gave his thoughts on the plan, which will come before council for approval at the Feb. 22 meeting.

"I think there's lots of changes that need to be made in this document between now and two weeks from now," he said.

"Lots of these things... have somehow nudged their way to the front of the line and they're saying 'hey, let's do this now' and it's almost saying, 'Hey, we can afford it, so let's do it.'"

Helgeson said one of the problems he had with the plan is that it "sprinkling" the ARPA funding around, rather than using it to take care of one of the major projects.

"We know the police headquarters will be $40-something million, $33 million right here. Lots of these other projects... I've never heard of before until the fact of 'we have the ARPA money,'" Helgeson said.

He said he thinks the council should take the full sum of the ARPA money and use it on a big project that "we've all agreed on," namely the police headquarters.

At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy said, "We all sat in the retreat on Friday and heard the demographics of our community ten more years from now.

"One exciting piece for me is that we are a younger community... and so I'm looking at all of this process, in a holistic way of who are we looking at the future for Lynchburg?"

Tweedy said that council should put these things in place so that "our community can thrive when those numbers do change in our community, as they are inevitably going to do at some point."

City staff asked council to go over everything they were given and offer questions or suggestions prior to the Feb. 22 meeting where council could vote to approve the five-year plan.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.