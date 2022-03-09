Lynchburg City Council OKs moving a Ward IV precinct

Lynchburg City Council unanimously voted this week to approve a change in one Ward IV precinct location, moving the polling place to St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

The old location, Crosspoint Community Church, informed the city it no longer wished to be a polling place because it intends to operate a day school out of the church, according to Electoral Board Chair David Neumeyer.

Neumeyer called the new location at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, at 3015 Roundelay Road, a "very functional building with lots of parking, handicap access is great," and noted it used to be the location for the precinct until the November 2019 elections.

Registrar Christine Gibbons said the close proximity of the two polling places was the reason for choosing St. Thomas More again, as it's only a three-minute drive from the old location by way of Timberlake Road. The polling place also can be accessed by Old Graves Mill Road.

Gibbons said there currently is not a bus stop that is terribly close; however, there are routes on Timberlake Road for voters to get to the precinct. GLTC's Route 7 drops off riders at the Kroger on Timberlake, a .7 mile walk from St. Thomas More.

She also said GLTC does offer free rides on Election Day for voters.

The precinct change will come at a cost for the city, as it will have to pay nearly $25,000 for postage and other services to effectively notify voters of the precinct change.

The change in location will be effective for the 2022 primary elections in Virginia.

— Bryson Gordon

