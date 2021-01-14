Lynchburg City Council OKs new Jefferson House 65-unit apartment complex

More affordable senior housing could be coming to Lynchburg after city council greenlit a new five-story, 65-unit apartment complex at 1818 Langhorne Square, an addition to the existing Jefferson House development.

Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit to allow the construction of the units in a Community Business (B-3) district. The units would provide affordable housing for residents 55 and older who make less than 60% of the median income.

This project represents "Jefferson House Phase II," according to planning documents, and would subdivide the site so that the existing building sits on a legal lot and maintains the existing amount of 42 parking spaces. The remaining lot of 65,000 square feet would allow for the 65 new units and about 26 additional parking spaces.

The proposed second building would be five stories high and about 10,000 square feet. The current 12,000-square-foot Jefferson House is located on a little more than two acres and is six stories high with 101 units.

Phase I kicked off when JE Properties purchased Jefferson House in March 2020. Joe Eddy, president of JE Properties, said the property was purchased in disrepair, and in the past year renovations have rid the buildings of leaks and pests, and improved the existing structure.

Construction will begin in March 2022 if developers can secure housing tax credits from the state, Eddy said.

