Lynchburg City Council, School Board weighing options for future of education task force

As education has become one of the top priorities for many leaders around Virginia, Lynchburg city officials are weighing options for the future of its education task force created in 2019.

Lynchburg City Council has deliberated twice since the new year on the need for the city's education task force to continue. At its Tuesday meeting, council decided to push the decision down the road again, until its March 22 joint meeting with the school system.

The task force, officially ratified on June 13, 2019, was created to study enrollment trends, facilities, practices in education, collaboration opportunities, and finances for LCS.

According to Mayor MaryJane Dolan, the task force worked for roughly six months before having to pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Gillette, task force chair and former mayor of Lynchburg, read a letter during this week's meeting, effectively asking council for guidance.

Gillette told council he could have the taskforce up and running again "within a month," but he also said "how quickly we do our work is entirely dependent on you. It's not dependent on us.

"We will not be what slows this effort down. We were ready to go back to work over a year ago and we'll be ready as soon as you tell us that we should."

Gillette said while some of the chairs of the committees have changed, he would be ready to call them to get to work at the green light of council.

Currently, Gillette serves as chair alongside Vice Chair Gloria Preston.

The City Council representatives on the task force are Vice Mayor Beau Wright and at-large representative Randy Nelson. The school board representatives are School Board Chair James Coleman and District 3 representative Dr. Atul Gupta.

The task force has been waiting for direction from the governing bodies of Lynchburg as to their path forward for months.

According to Coleman, who spoke at the meeting, the school board already has voted to continue forward with the task force, pushing the issue to City Council.

"I am of the opinion that March 22 might be a good place... that might be a good place to hash this out," Coleman said about the upcoming joint meeting between the LCS board and City Council.

Council faces four different options with the future of the task force. It could vote to reconvene the task force immediately, or vote to disband it. It also has the option of rewriting the charter for the task force with a different scope of responsibilities. Or, it could vote to reconstitute the task force with new people and a very specific scope of duties, mostly based on the upcoming facilities assessment that's due back on March 22 as well.

"I am not sure the task force, as currently scoped, is the appropriate vehicle given the moment," Wright said, "which is why I seconded the call for additional discussion and a meeting with the school board."

Wright's concerns are about the task force being the vehicle to get things done in the city while there are two bodies, city council and the school board, that are supposed to address the issues of the task force.

Nelson, the other task force member on City Council, believes there is no harm in reconvening the committee, at least until the facilities study comes back.

"Lynchburg City Council and the school board do not need to be acting without the insights that the task force can provide for them," Nelson said, "and in the last hour of discussing this, I have not heard one single good reason as to why any member of City Council would not want and need and have to hear a report from the taskforce. It only helps us."

At-large City Councilor Treney Tweedy, who served six years on the Lynchburg City School Board, said council is "kicking the can down the road" by moving the discussions again.

"The school board tends to not want to be a political body," Tweedy said, "but this becomes political. So I would say the school board ... punted to those responsible politically. And so I think the school board did a creative punt. Let's put those in charge of being in the hot seat in this community for education in the responsibility seat of how to go forward."

She later expressed her opinion that there isn't a need for a task force going forward.

The issue of the task force will come back to both bodies at their joint meeting scheduled for March 22 at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The two sides also will discuss the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget at the meeting.

