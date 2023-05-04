Lynchburg City Council is inviting residents interested in serving on the city's school board to fill out an application on the city's website ahead of its yearly appointment process, scheduled to begin on May 9, according to a news release from the city.

The application can be found on the city's website at lynchburgva.gov/school-board, or a printable version can be mailed or emailed upon request from the city's Clerk of Council Alicia Finney.

A public hearing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, to receive nominations for council's consideration of appointment to three school board positions, one from each district.

New this year, council is planning on conducting the school board appointment process in open session, as opposed to previous years where the interview process was held in closed session and then released via video at a later time.

Council will make appointments for three-year terms of office, beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2026 for members representing school districts one, two and three.

Council will appoint at least one new member to the board, as District 3 member and Board Chair James Coleman has reached the three term limit on the board. Districts 1 and 2 representatives Dr. Bob Brennan and Kimberly Sinha are eligible for reappointment should they seek it.

The public hearing will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber inside City Hall, 900 Church St., and applications must be received by the Clerk of Council prior to the May 9 public hearing, according to the city.

School division moves up last day of school

This week, the Lynchburg City School Board approved an update to this year's calendar, moving the last day of school up to Friday, May 26. The last day originally was scheduled for June 1, according to an email sent to LCS parents.

The last day for William Marvin Bass Elementary School students will be Monday, May 22.

High school graduation ceremonies will remain on the same date, according to LCS.

E.C. Glass High School's graduation is scheduled for Saturday, June 3; Heritage High School's graduation is scheduled for Sunday, June 4.