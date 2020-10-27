Lynchburg City Council seeks new recruitment firm for city manager search

Lynchburg City Council is back to square one in its search for a new city manager, and is vetting search firms to restart the process.

In a closed session on Tuesday, city council discussed "the terms and scope of a contract with a recruitment firm for the hiring of a city manager," according to meeting documents, and Mayor MaryJane Dolan said council has narrowed it down to three potential search firms, and will continue the investigation and interview process before making a final decision.

She said the price tag of the search would be negotiated after the firm's selection.

The search for a new city manager began earlier this year, and the city first hired Texas-based search firm Strategic Government Resources in March. After more than $17,000 in fees and the appointment of a candidate that resigned before he began, council elected to discontinue its relationship with the firm.

"We are going to do our due diligence, which we feel we did the last time around," said Dolan.

