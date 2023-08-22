For the second-consecutive Tuesday, Lynchburg City Council will conduct a special called meeting, this week for the purpose of hearing a report from the city’s general registrar, according to a news release from the city.

Additionally, council will hold a closed meeting to “receive legal advice and information concerning employment matters connected to a city department,” the release stated.

Last Tuesday, council held a special called meeting to approve an amendment for the Lynchburg City Schools fiscal year 2024 budget, transferring money from a contingency fund to its administration budget for legal fees as the division prepares to petition for unitary status from a 1971 desegregation order.

Unitary status from the desegregation order will help the school division implement a close-to-home rezoning proposal in its ongoing facilities master plan, division leadership has said.

While last week’s meeting was for the purpose of approving the budget amendment, two councilors, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns, attempted to have Lynchburg Registrar Daniel Pense discuss a situation involving deputy registrars during last week’s meeting, but it was adjourned prior to that happening.

Pense told The News & Advance after the meeting his office has no full-time deputy registrars, and with early voting beginning in Lynchburg on Sept. 22, he said he is concerned about the office’s ability to perform without deputies.

He’s claimed the city is “overriding” the decision of the electoral board to have two deputy registrars; however, the city said it has worked and continues to work “diligently and in good faith with Mr. Pense in helping him transition into his role as the city’s new General Registrar.”

The city said both of the full-time deputy registrar positions authorized in the fiscal year 2024 budget are “currently filled,” and while Pense has acknowledged the two current deputy registrars are still employed by the city, he said their “function” within his office “has ended.”

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in council chambers inside City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.