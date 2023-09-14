Lynchburg City Council is looking to name Odd Fellows Road after Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, credited as playing a key role in the extension and connection of that road with U.S. 460.

Council will consider a resolution designating Odd Fellows Road as “Senator Steve Newman Parkway” at its Sept. 26 meeting. The designation wouldn’t change the official name of the road, City Planner Tom Martin explained, and property addresses also would not change.

Signs would be placed throughout the corridor from U.S. 460 to the Lynchburg Expressway designating it as Senator Steve Newman Parkway.

“So why Odd Fellows Road? Sen. Newman played a key role in having the Odd Fellows Road connector and improvements included as a state transportation project and this corridor is vitally important to the city’s economy,” Martin told council at its Tuesday meeting.

The project is estimated to cost about $5,000 for posts and signs.

Speaking in support of the resolution at the meeting, Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi called Newman “one of Lynchburg’s most prestigious and successful public servants.”

The senator announced his intention to retire in March, after a 35-year career representing the Lynchburg area locally and in the Virginia General Assembly.

Newman, a Republican, was elected to Lynchburg City Council in 1988. At age 23, he was the youngest member ever to join the council. He served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1992 to 1996 and has represented Lynchburg in Virginia’s 23rd Senate District since 1996.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson said Odd Fellows Road used to lead to a dead end; but in 2008, he pushed for its extension and connection to U.S. 460 to be included in the city’s capital improvement plan. Newman was instrumental in securing state funding to make the full project happen.

“It would be an understatement to say he helped,” Helgeson said.

“I pushed the city on the road, and he pushed the state on the big money, which was that interchange and that bridge, which was fantastic. And obviously he doesn’t like recognition for it, but I love to give recognition where it’s due, and had it not been for his push, we wouldn’t have had that wonderful connection.”

Also reached by phone Wednesday, Faraldi said he wanted to honor Newman’s legacy when the senator announced his retirement, but couldn’t give him another key to the city.

“So, we started to get creative and looked at some of the projects that he himself with his staff saw were worthwhile and noteworthy, and Odd Fellows Road is one of those. He went to bat for that corridor back in the day and secured funding in a budget that helped spur economic development in the city,” Faraldi said.