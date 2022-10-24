Lynchburg City Council to hold public hearing over proposed College Park master plan

A proposed plan laying out improvements in Lynchburg's College Park will head to public hearing on Tuesday, as City Council prepares to vote on the park's new master plan.

In August, city staff presented the College Park master plan as a part of the city's Comprehensive Plan 2013-2030. This proposed master plan is the work of both the city's parks and recreation staff and water resources staff, as College Park is home to multiple stormwater runoff facilities, one city employee said.

The city's planning commission on Oct. 12 recommended the approval of the master plan 4-0 with two commissioners absent.

Erin Hawkins, water quality manager with the City of Lynchburg, said the city has "centered around a walkable watersheds project" for this plan, going forward with the motto of "connecting people, water and community," aimed at improving the quality of life for residents in the area, while ensuring the health of the watershed in the park.

This strategy also was deployed in the Fairview Heights neighborhood plan some years back, Hawkins said.

Alisa Wilson, a consultant with Skeo Solutions, who helped developed the plan, said in August the proposed plan "maintains all the current features" of the park, while adding new features identified through community feedback.

The community feedback came from a public open house held with community residents and University of Lynchburg students in fall 2021.

"It integrates the sustainable stormwater practices to reduce flooding during storms through a series of weirs and dry ponds in the center of the park," Wilson said about the plan.

Wilson also said the proposed plan "enhances neighborhood recreation opportunities and amenities" by relocating the basketball court to higher ground; adding gathering spaces, small play areas, public art and walking paths; and provides connectivity within the park and in the surrounding neighborhood.

During August's work session, councilors voiced their support for the proposed master plan.

Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder thanked staff for their work, saying the plan would really fall in line the city's efforts to make Lynchburg a "livable community with character and structure that makes persons want to live here."

Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi similarly credited city staff for putting together the proposed plan, saying, "This plan could mean a lot for a neighborhood that I think really deserves it. Truly, this is a hidden gem that I don't think a lot of people realize is even a park, just given the topography and what it looks like.

"But knowing full well what it could be ... it can certainly be an improvement," Faraldi said.

Council is set to hold the public hearing on the plan during its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Oct 25 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 900 Church St.