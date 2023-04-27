A Lynchburg City Councilor is calling on the city's school division to cancel future performances of what he deems to be a controversial play at one of the city's high schools, threatening the superintendent's job if the school board does not scrap the play.

However, the city's school board is saying it has no plans to cancel the remaining performances of the play, according to a statement from the board's chair.

At-large City Councilor Martin Misjuns, in an email sent Wednesday night to Lynchburg City School Board Chairman James Coleman, as well as Misjuns' colleagues on council, school board members, and various city and school staff members, called for the division to cancel the remaining performances of the play "The Prom," which is currently being held at Heritage High School's Pioneer Theatre and features students from both Lynchburg high schools.

However, Coleman issued a statement on Thursday saying, "The Lynchburg City School Board has the utmost trust in the staff who initiated and directed our students in the high school production — The Prom. Therefore, the remaining performances of The Prom will continue as scheduled."

"The Prom" is a theater musical by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, which follows four Broadway actors as they travel to a small town in Indiana to help a lesbian student who was banned from bringing her girlfriend to a high school prom.

The play is based off a real-life situation that occurred in 2010, when Constance McMillen, a high school senior in Mississippi, attempted to bring her girlfriend to prom in a tuxedo, but was instead banned. After challenging the result and suing the school district with the ACLU, it was found the school district violated her First Amendment rights, however the district was not required to continue with the prom.

The district’s school board eventually reversed the ban on McMillen; however, the prom was hardly attended, with a separate prom taking place elsewhere for other students.

The play has been a part of Pioneer Theatre's 2022-23 play season, with performances taking place on April 21-23 at Heritage High School, as well as performances from April 26-28.

In the email sent to the school board chair, Misjuns wrote, "If our school superintendent does not cancel the rest of these plays for the offensive content, the school board should ask for [Superintendent Crystal Edwards'] resignation. Our citizens tax dollars SHOULD NOT be funding Anti-Christian sentiment carried out by the youth in our schools, overseen by what should be responsible adults."

In addition to calling for canceled performances, and potentially the superintendent's job, Misjuns said he wants the script to be reviewed by legal counsel to "determine if our public dollars funding this hate speech is in violation of Virginia's Human Rights Act, the Civil Rights Act, or both."

Misjuns, who also read lines of the play into the record during Lynchburg City Council's work session on April 25, wrote to Coleman that he has "heard from constituents all day about the highly offensive and distasteful performance," saying it is "absolutely appalling to me that our local public school system would put on a production with children that openly mocks the Judeo-Christian faith."

Misjuns claims the play refers to those who practice the Judeo-Christian faith as: "Fist pumping, Bible thumping, SPAM eating, cousin humping, cow tipping, shoulder slumping, tea bagging, Jesus jumping, and losers and their inbred wives."

The councilman later wrote "The mere thought that children are PRACTICING and PERFORMING this level of bigotry is beyond belief."

He also cited several other lines from the play that he says divides people by race and physical characteristics, as well as other areas that depict "Judeo-Christian members of our community as people who desire to judge and damn others to hell, and execute members of our community and their families for promiscuity."

Misjuns, who currently has an active lawsuit against the City of Lynchburg alleging the city violated his First Amendment rights, said in the email that this is "not a First Amendment issue.

"This is an issue of publicly-funded speech that strikes at the heart of laws in our nation that oppose discrimination on the basis of race and religion. I would say the same thing if this marginalized any other class of people in our community being spoken of in derogatory, belittling and dehumanizing terms," he wrote.

Lynchburg high schools are not the only ones in Virginia to perform "The Prom." Woodbridge Senior High School in Woodbridge, Va. performed the play from April 21-23, according to the school theater's Facebook page.

Mayor Stephanie Reed told The News & Advance on Thursday that up until Misjuns read lines from the play during Tuesday's work session that she was "unaware" of the play going on in the school division.

She added, "if there are any parents in the community who are upset about the content of this production, I would urge them to reach out to the school board and make those concerns known as soon as possible."

Lynchburg City Schools did not provide a statement prior to the time of publishing.