A potential threat Tuesday night delayed the Lynchburg City Council meeting where the board was set to hear from the public on the proposed budget, real estate tax rate and water resources rate.

Scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., the hearings were delayed by about two and a half hours, as Lynchburg police investigated the potential threat. City Hall was evacuated, with Church Street shut down between 9th and 10th streets while officers used canines to examine the building before letting staff and council back in chambers.

Council began its meeting after 8:30 p.m. As of press time Tuesday, the public hearing remained ongoing.

The hearings are a key part of the city's budgeting process and, from here, council will continue with a series of Budget Reconciliation meetings set for each Tuesday in April.

Benda unveiled his proposed fiscal year 2024 budget in March, which features relief from several city taxes, including a six-cent reduction in the real estate tax rate, a personal property tax ratio to reduce the amount of vehicle tax residents would pay, and the waiver of refuse collection and motor vehicle license fees.

Benda’s proposed general fund budget comes in at $248.4 million, an increase of $25.3 million, or 11.3%, over the adopted fiscal year 2023 general fund budget of $223.1 million.

In the city manager’s proposed budget is a real estate tax rate of $1.05 per $100 of assessed value, compared to the current rate of $1.11 per $100 of assessed value.

Four councilors — Councilors Jeff Helgeson, Marty Misjuns, Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi and At-large Councilor Larry Taylor — made it known during council’s March 14 meeting that the rate should be at or near the equalization rate of 92 cents, and a majority is prepared to take the rate lower than the proposed $1.05, which would likely remove any new priorities from the city manager’s proposed budget.

An equalization rate is one that would bring in the same amount of real estate tax revenue as last year, with the lower rate offsetting recent increases in property assessments.