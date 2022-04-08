Lynchburg City Hall to activate visitor badge readers

The City of Lynchburg announced Friday it will activate visitor badge readers in City Hall effective April 12.

The badge readers on the second and third floors of City Hall will be part of a plan implemented during the pandemic to retrofit the building using federal coronavirus relief money "to create extra space to help staff serve the public more safely and efficiently," according to a news release.

Services such as parking, permitting and bid openings are now all accessible on the first floor instead of rerouting visitors to another floor of the building.

Officials also announced in the release they will implement technology in the coming months that will allow visitors to print temporary badges to gain entry to the upper floors of City Hall after hours.

Starting April 12, visitors to City Hall must check in with the Citizens First Information Center on the first floor to obtain a pass to access the second and third floors of the building.

For more information, the city asks people to contact the Human Resources department at (434) 455-4200 or visit the Citizens First Information Center desk.

— Bryson Gordon

