With new leadership taking over the Lynchburg City School Board earlier this month, recently-appointed Chair Atul Gupta is creating an extra layer of community involvement in the division by adding parents to its various governance committees for the first time in division history, he says.

In addition to adding parents to its committees, the school board is creating two new committees to stand alongside its current ones, one of which is an ad hoc committee.

Gupta has said the ad hoc committee will “look into all of the discipline policies,” hopefully before the beginning of the school year. But added during the July 11 LCS board meeting that the committee could stick around “as long as we need it.”

The move to add parents to the committees, Gupta said, is one that aligns the division with a push by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to promote parental involvement in school divisions.

In line with the governor’s push, Gupta said Tuesday night parental involvement was touted as an “essential part of our education system” by city leadership as well, leading him to reach out to the community to find parents to serve.

Mayor Stephanie Reed, who was in attendance at Tuesday’s school board meeting, vouched for the parental involvement on the committees as well.

“I think the parent’s voice is always a great asset,” Reed told the board. “And I think the initiative that the governor has led is one that I think would be very cool for Lynchburg to be probably one of the first cities in the state to lead the charge on ... so good for you and I’ll absolutely support that.”

Previously, the board had two standing committees: Finance and facilities and a legislative advocacy and community relations committee. With the new leadership, the board is creating a new committee to review academic success, as well as one to review student discipline.

Gupta said during Tuesday night’s board meeting parents will be eligible to serve on all four boards, and the new chair already has appointed three parents to serve on three of the committees.

Last week, Gupta announced that Rebekah Turner, who was a candidate during recent school board appointments in District 1, will serve as the parental representative on the ad hoc committee on discipline alongside school board members Christian DePaul, Letitia Lowery and School Board Vice Chair Martin Day.

On the finance and facilities committee, Kristie Morford will serve as the parental representative, alongside current school board members Anthony Andrews, DePaul and Day.

The legislative advocacy and community relations committee will be filled out by Day, as well as school board member Sharon Carter and Randall Trost. Carly Sheaffer, an LCS parent and adjunct professor at the University of Lynchburg, will serve as the parental representative on the board.

A mother of two LCS elementary school students, with another entering kindergarten soon, Sheaffer said “a variety of voices, whether it’s educators, parents, community members, is good to have at the table just so that you get a variety of perspectives.”

The board’s new academic success committee will be filled out by board members Lowery, Gloria Preston, Farid Jalil. The board chair said the parental representative is yet to be determined for this body.

The reasoning behind the academic success committee, Gupta said, is to “hopefully give direct oversight of the board to the academic operations, because academics is what we are here for.”

Jalil said Tuesday night the committee won’t be evaluating teachers or selecting curriculum, but rather will be focusing on the “academic metric data” to find ways to boost academic success.

With three of the four parental representative spots on the committees filled, Gupta said those interested in serving on the academic success committee can reach out to Day via email with their responses at DayMV@LCSedu.net.

Additionally, the division encouraged parents Tuesday night to apply for its school board advisory committees, which consult the school board on specific matters under the respective board’s purview.

The advisory committees are the board’s equity task force, general career technical advisory committee, health advisory board and the special education advisory committee.

Applications for the four advisory committees can fill out the form on the division’s website at lcsedu.net/schoolboard/advisory-committee-meetings by Aug. 25 to be considered.