Ahead of the start of the 2023-24 school year, Lynchburg City Schools updated several of its discipline policies during a school board meeting this week, mostly addressing school board committees but also making a change in the student's dress code policy.

The Lynchburg City School Board voted 8-0 with one absence to adopt changes to four policies, which will go into effect before the beginning of the school year on Aug. 15.

Policies BCEA, BCEZ and JGD/JGE handle modifications to the school division's school board committees and the suspension and expulsion policies. According to Superintendent Crystal Edwards, the changes came out of the ad hoc discipline policy committee meeting on Monday.

On all three policies, the school board adopted modifications of each practice to add a hearing officer and change the appeal process, something Board Chair Atul Gupta said will bring more communication between all parties involved in discipline situations.

"What has changed is the policy enforcement hopefully will be better at the hearing officer level, which was not there before," Gupta said.

According to the chair, the hearing officer, who will be a designee of the superintendent, will serve as a bridge between the parents, school board and building principal on the discipline matter.

"Old days, there was no face-to-face communication. Mostly it was the paperwork flow happening," he added. "Now, the superintendent designee will be interacting and trying to mediate with the family to make them aware of the policy and let them know that the punishment is not defined by the principal, it's defined by the policy."

Additionally, the student discipline committee previously was a rotating group of school board members, but under the new established committee, the members will be fixed.

The school board members serving on the student discipline committee, Gupta told The News & Advance on Thursday, will be Christian DePaul, Letitia Lowery and Randall Trost.

Not only did the division update a portion of its discipline policies, it also changed part of the dress code policy, JFCY, to eliminate language in the section regarding student wearing flip-flops.

Edwards said Tuesday the recommendation came from the building principals, who she said "spend a lot of time asking students to change their footwear."

Derrick Brown, director of student services for LCS, said the division sees a lot of its referrals from dress code violations due to flip-flops.

By allowing students to wear footwear without a strap on the back, Brown said the update "would help our administrators and I believe improve our school climate as well. It gives our students a little more flexibility in what they're choosing wear to school."

Brown later said students will still need to wear appropriate footwear in specific courses, such as gym, CTE or lab classes, and on field trips.

"Other local school systems do allow this as well and students are able to manage without a lot of pushback and fallback," he said.

The changes to these policies will go into effect for the 2023-24 school year with the board's vote of approval this week.

Division still seeking community involvement on advisory committees

While the school division already has added parents to several of its standing school board committees, the division still seeks applications for parents, guardians and community members on its four advisory committees.

The committees, according to a news release from the division, are limited to 20 members and meet a minimum of four-to-five times annually. The appointments will be made during the first school board meeting in September.

The advisory committees are the board’s equity task force, general career technical advisory committee, health advisory board and the special education advisory committee, all of which consult the school board on specific matters under the respective board's purview.

According to the news release, individuals interested in serving on one of the advisory committees can complete the form on the division's website at lcsedu.net/schoolboard/advisory-committee-meetings; write a letter and email it to School Board Clerk Tina Day at daytp@lcsedu.net; or deliver or mail a letter to the LCS administration building addressed to Day, at 915 Court St., Lynchburg, VA 24504.

The division is reminding those interested to include their name, address, phone number, email, and a brief description of why they would like to serve on one or more of the school board advisory committees.