Lynchburg City School Board approves budget for 2022-23 school year

After months of discussion and waiting for a state budget, the Lynchburg City School Board voted to approve the school system's operating budget for the 2022-23 school year.

The budget was approved on a 6-2 vote, with representatives Gary Harvey and Randall Trost opposed. Board member Michael Nilles was absent.

The LCS budget for next school year totals $105.5 million — an increase of $5.5 million, or roughly 5.5% over last year.

The budget breaks down into four funding categories: State, federal, local and other funds.

From the state, LCS will receive $63.1 million in funding. While that number has been submitted, it will not be finalized until Gov. Glenn Youngkin signs the budget into law. There is no timeline for Youngkin's signature at the moment.

The school system will receive $40.8 million from the City of Lynchburg, just about $900,000 above level funding from last year, giving them the ability to meet certain criteria for teacher salary matches.

LCS will receive a combined roughly $1.6 million from the federal government and other revenue sources like refunds and rebates for the school system.

With the state budget still pending the signature of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Superintendent Crystal Edwards emphasized to the board the $105.5 million total could change in the coming weeks, and that it's a "close estimate" to what the school system will actually have.

"The caution that we had when putting something together for [the board] to review in advance, we did our best due diligence to say, 'This looks like the number that the combined conference budget is going to land on and here's how we're going to break it apart,'" Edwards said.

"But so this board could be involved, educated and productive, we put together our best estimate. The governor has not changed it, so he could change some things on us as well, but we're trying to be thoughtful about having productive conversations and decision-making."

Altogether, Edwards called it a "good budget" but added it is a "tight, lean budget." School Board Chairman James Coleman called it a "pretty doggone good budget in light of what we received."

The chief priority for the budget, according to Edwards, is the bump in salary that will come for most employees in the school system.

According to budget documents, employees on the teacher pay schedule, as well as the registered nurse schedule, will receive a minimum raise of 5%, with the average raise across the board for the scales being 6.45%.

Employees on the classified pay schedule will be moved to a new classified pay schedule and receive a minimum 5% raise, with the average raise being 7.27%.

Employees on the transportation pay schedule, as well as the school nutrition pay schedule, will be moved onto the new classified one, giving them the same raises as that category.

Administrative pay schedule employees for LCS will receive a 5% raise, as well as employees on expired pay schedules too.

Across the board, the unweighted average pay raise for the employees is about 6.4%, according to budget documents.

The budget also allocated money to be used on several special programs in the school system.

The budget appropriates money to cover the increases in tuition for the dual enrollment program, the early college program and the STEM Academy.

It also provides money to open up additional spots at The Governor's School, the Central Virginia Community College CTE program and the dual enrollment program with the University of Lynchburg.

LCS administration also allocated money to account for increases in several required areas like health insurance costs, transportation insurance, liability insurance and gas for school buses.

During the meeting, Coleman said there might be the opportunity for an additional $700,000 to be "sprinkled" over the several priorities, but it's not known for certain yet.

While certain specialty programs were being pushed to receive more funding by several school board members, other members are hoping to still get to the 8% raises for employees across the board.

Should the additional $700,000 be added into the budget, it would cover the restorative justice program; Partners in Education program; along with three positions for Pre-K3, Pre-K4 and a grant supervisor with about $200,000 to spare.

That remaining money would be left for "contingency room," according to Edwards, bringing the total budget to roughly $106.3 million.

"I made a commitment to try to get teachers to 8%, and when I make a commitment I stick to that commitment," school board member Randall Trost said during the Tuesday's meeting.

"I recognize the value of the other positions ..." Trost said talking about the restorative justice program and Partners in Education program, "I still wish we could get to that 8%."

Edwards said getting the money to go from 6.4% to 8% would be "a challenge."

"We tried to follow the will of the board and say, 'At minimum, everybody gets 5%,' which really bumped us up," Edwards said.

"Our original proposal was an average of 5%. This proposal is a minimum of 5%. And I feel comfortable our team has done its due diligence to make this happen."

Trost pushed to make sure that LCS is "competitive" with the surrounding county's pay scale, making sure the school system has a fighting chance to add new employees.

Edwards said she doesn't have "apple to apple comparisons" against other counties, but she's pleased LCS is "in the ball game with our 5%, which is huge in terms of where we are with what we have."

Trost, along with other members of the school board — namely Atul Gupta and Gary Harvey — have pushed hard to get the city schools to the 8% raises across the board.

With the budget being approved, Harvey thanked the administration for getting to 5%, but said he thinks the school board could have done more.

"In May, we were rushed to spend monies that were left over from positions not filled," Harvey said about the remaining fund balance from last school year.

"Those monies could have been better appropriated and budgeted for salaries and we could have shown our staff we do appreciate them in Lynchburg City Schools more so than the surrounding counties."

