Two aging elementary schools in Lynchburg could soon be on the chopping block after the Lynchburg City School Board finance and facilities committee recommended closing them to the full board as a part of its facilities master plan.

The committee voted 2-1 Tuesday to recommend the closures of Dearington Elementary School for Innovation, as well as T.C. Miller Elementary School for Innovation, potentially shuttering two of the three oldest elementary school buildings in the city.

School Board Vice Chair Martin Day, along with board member Christian DePaul, voted to recommend the proposal; board member Anthony Andrews opposed the recommendation citing the two schools’ importance in its respective communities.

The consideration to recommend the closures of Dearington and T.C. Miller elementary schools comes as part of a full proposal put forth by Day during the finance and facilities meeting, which also includes implementing close-to-home rezoning in the school division; safety and maintenance upgrades at the other LCS facilities; and $15 million to be dedicated to expanding the capacity of Bass Elementary School, in order to accommodate the influx of students from the close-to-home rezoning proposal.

Close-to-home rezoning has been a well-supported proposal in the facilities master plan by school and city leaders alike, even to the point where Lynchburg City Council amended the schools’ budget in recent weeks to give funding to the school division to petition for unitary status from a 1971 desegregation order, which would make the rezoning proposal easier.

The $15 million, according to Day’s proposal, would fund about 10 extra classrooms, auditorium upgrades and gym renovations at Bass, which would likely absorb students from the Greenfield Drive area of Lynchburg, who currently are in the Heritage Elementary School zone, some seven miles away from that neighborhood.

In speaking to why he put forth this proposal, Day said the school board needs to “back up and remember why we are doing this in the first place.”

“I think the fundamental reason is that our enrollments are declining, and we cannot justify the expense of our current collection of school facilities,” he said. “We need to reduce the school capacity we are paying to support.”

Day added “while auditoriums, attendance zones, bus routes, needs of particular special programs ... are important,” he views them as “secondary to the basic issue of which schools are we operating.”

In his proposal, he settled on Dearington and T.C. Miller because the schools are “the two most expensive schools to operate” on the basis of cost-per-student, according to numbers previously provided to the school board.

That, paired with the fact that Dearington and T.C. Miller are two of the three lowest capacity elementary schools for the division, Day said closing the two would help bring the division’s capacity in line with the recommendations of MGT of America, the group consulting the school division on the master plan.

According to MGT, enrollment should be between 80% and 90% of the school division’s capacity. With a 2022 enrollment of 3,799 for elementary schools, Day said the division needs to reduce its capacity to something in the ballpark of 4,221 to reach 90%.

Taking Dearington and T.C. Miller off-line, Day said, would reduce the capacity to 4,176, just below the 90% “target.”

Andrews said it’s “easy to look at things in a budgetary way, because money controls a lot. But we’re also talking about people’s livelihoods. We’re talking about people relocating to different areas.

“While we come up with the scenarios because we want to improve our school division, I think that money is definitely not the only reason why we should make a decision,” he added.

DePaul, the other member of the finance committee, said while he “respects” and “appreciates” Andrews’ stance, the decision “really comes down to” numbers, putting his support behind seeing Day’s proposal go before the full board.

The prospect of closing Dearington and T.C. Miller, two schools that predominantly sit in the midst of two city neighborhoods, could stir discomfort for those with close ties for the schools, something Andrews pointed out in his remarks.

“If we’re closing a school, Dearington, in my opinion, is not the school to close. ... We talked about having neighborhood schools, we’re kind of losing that,” Andrews said.

“I don’t think Dearington and T.C. Miller should be on the chopping block,” saying even closing just the latter would be off the table for him, wishing to see it be converted to a preschool option for the division.

Lynchburg NAACP President Brenda Farmer was at the meeting Tuesday, telling The News & Advance afterwards that “if closing the two schools is really going to benefit the [schools’] budget and the community, we’re all for it. But if it’s closing these two schools for politicking, we’re not for it.”

Farmer added she’s “for closing two schools and the rezoning” if it will benefit the students of Lynchburg City Schools.

“If we have to move some kids from Dearington ... or move some kids from T.C. Miller to Bass, we can move them,” she said. “But get this politicking out of it.”

With the recommendation of the finance and facilities committee offered, the full school board will likely take up the recommendation during its next regular meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the LCS Administration building, 915 Court St. in Lynchburg.

Superintendent Crystal Edwards has said she would like phase I of the master plan to be in place by Nov. 1.