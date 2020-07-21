Lynchburg City School Board discusses need for school resource officers

According to the memorandum of understanding between the Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg City Schools regarding school resource officers, the school division pays the annual salary and benefits for the two high school resource officers and $50,000 per year for the three school resource officers at the middle schools. The current memorandum of understanding, obtained by The News & Advance through a Freedom of Information Act request, does not specify the exact cost of these positions to the division.

The memorandum was signed by division Superintendent Crystal Edwards and Lynchburg Police Department Chief Ryan Zuidema in 2018, and is in effect until either of the parties withdraws from the agreement through written notice.

While members of the public were not able to speak at the board’s July 7 meeting due to room capacity and COVID-19 pandemic precautions, several members of the community submitted written public comments regarding school resource officers in the division, which were read aloud by Coleman. Some called for those positions to be cut, and for that funding to go toward placing more mental health counselors in the division, while others said these officers are necessary to protect students.