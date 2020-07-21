Lynchburg City School Board discusses need for school resource officers

Following public demands for the removal of school resource officers in Lynchburg City Schools, members of the Lynchburg City School Board said Tuesday night they are in agreement the positions are necessary to ensure the safety of students and staff in the division.
The board discussed the division’s need for school resource officers during its Tuesday work session.
The discussion comes weeks after national and local calls to eliminate school resource officer positions in public schools following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Board Chair James Coleman said the school board has received phone calls, emails and letters regarding the matter. While many have been in support of the school resource officers, the board wanted to publicly address the community’s concerns.
“We value our public,” Coleman said. “Any concern that the members of the public have, we as a board want to be quickly responsive.”
Before the board’s July 7 meeting, the Lynchburg Chapter of Virginia Organizing encouraged members of the community to contact school board members and ask the division to eliminate the position of school resource officers in the city’s schools.
There are five school resource officers currently serving in Lynchburg City Schools. While officers primarily serve the division’s two high schools and three middle schools, they are also assigned to the division’s elementary schools, according to division school resource officer placement records. In some cases, one officer is assigned to six schools in the division.
According to the memorandum of understanding between the Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg City Schools regarding school resource officers, the school division pays the annual salary and benefits for the two high school resource officers and $50,000 per year for the three school resource officers at the middle schools. The current memorandum of understanding, obtained by The News & Advance through a Freedom of Information Act request, does not specify the exact cost of these positions to the division.
The memorandum was signed by division Superintendent Crystal Edwards and Lynchburg Police Department Chief Ryan Zuidema in 2018, and is in effect until either of the parties withdraws from the agreement through written notice.
While members of the public were not able to speak at the board’s July 7 meeting due to room capacity and COVID-19 pandemic precautions, several members of the community submitted written public comments regarding school resource officers in the division, which were read aloud by Coleman. Some called for those positions to be cut, and for that funding to go toward placing more mental health counselors in the division, while others said these officers are necessary to protect students.
At Tuesday’s work session, board member Atul Gupta said while he thinks the division needs more mental health counselors, they should not come at the expense of cutting school resource officers. Board member Belle Evans said she agreed with Gupta.
“We need both desperately,” Evans said.
The Lynchburg Police Department’s first school resource officers were placed in the division’s schools during the 1997-98 school year.
“Our officers have been members of the LCS family and have mentored generations of youth in our community,” Zuidema said in an audio message sent to the board and played at the July 7 meeting.
School Resource Officer E. Ramirez and Zuidema were present at Tuesday’s work session to address questions from the board members.
Officer Ramirez, who is currently assigned to E.C. Glass High School and Dearington Elementary School, said she became a school resource officer because she wanted to serve children. She said she spends countless hours at band concerts, athletic events, art shows and more after-school activities because she wants to constantly show her support for the students.
“I love my kids, I love them to death,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez said she feels her position gives her the opportunity to engage with and mentor students.
Coleman said the division plans to revisit the MOU in December. The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.
