Members of the Lynchburg City School Board elected new leadership during its annual reorganization meeting Tuesday night, choosing two-term school board member Atul Gupta to serve as the body’s chair for the next year.

Gupta’s board leadership will be joined by second-year member Martin Day, who was chosen by his colleagues to serve as the vice chair of the board for the next year.

Gupta ran unopposed for the seat, winning the gavel with an 8-0 vote, abstaining from voting for himself. Day was challenged by fellow second-year member Gloria Preston for vice chair, but won out with a 5-2 vote as both members abstained from voting for themselves.

Stepping into the vice chair role, Day, a retired mathematics professor at Virginia Tech, said the academic side of the board is “very important to him” as a “detail, policy-oriented” person.

“I’m hoping the board could be a bit more proactive about the issues we keep hearing mentioned as concerns, like how we handle discipline issues, what we can do to improve the academic success of our students, and I’m also hoping we can make the board meetings run more efficiently,” Day said in an interview Wednesday.

Similar to what he did at the beginning of his first term, Day wanted to encourage all parents and stakeholders to reach out to him with any concerns to promote an openness and availability of the board.

“There’s a phone number and an email address on the school division for me, I just hope people will feel welcome to reach out to me if they have something they want to say,” he added.

Entering the final year of his second term, Gupta was first appointed to the school board in 2018 and has spent a majority of his time advocating for increased pay for teachers and classified employees, namely bus drivers.

On several occasions during meetings, Superintendent Crystal Edwards has acknowledged Gupta as being a driving force in getting classified employees of the division up to a living wage.

In an interview Wednesday, Gupta told The News & Advance his primary goal as board chair is to “provide quality education in a safe environment” for teachers and students.

In order to move toward achieving that, Gupta, on his first night as board chair, appointed an ad hoc committee to look at all of the division’s policies and procedures regarding discipline, which will consist of three board members, Day, Letitia Lowery and Christian DePaul, the superintendent or her designee, and one parent of LCS students, Rebekah Turner.

Of note, Turner was in the running for a seat on the LCS board in District 1, however council chose to appoint DePaul instead.

“The ad hoc committee will look at our procedures and determine whatever policy we define and describe is enforced fully and there’s no deviations, so we don’t undermine anybody working in the district,” Gupta said on the topic of discipline, which was a recurring line of question aimed toward candidates during Lynchburg City Council’s recent school board appointment process.

Additionally, Gupta said he wants to launch an oversight committee on academics during the board’s next committee organization meeting.

Another important issue for Gupta is addressing the division’s choice to use one-time coronavirus dollars to close budget gaps, something the school board voted to do on two occasions, as recently as June.

“The chickens are coming home to roost,” the new chair said about using the pandemic money, which expires next year. “Everybody is focusing on closing or consolidating schools [in the master plan] but we have a bigger tsunami in front of us.

“We’ve got to keep our eye on that $7.2 million ... and we cannot wait until the 11th hour to start juggling it.”

Gupta’s election Tuesday night was accompanied by a warm moment, as his mother, who was joined by other members of his family in the crowd, came forward to present the chair’s gavel to him after his election.

As she handed him the gavel, the two shared an embrace. And in the moment he was handed the gavel, he joked, “I made her come so if I misbehave you can call her.”

Gupta’s first board work session as chair will come at 5 p.m. July 25 in the school administration building, 915 Court St. in Lynchburg.