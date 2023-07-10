With three new appointees officially joining the Lynchburg City School Board this month, the body is set to host its yearly reorganization meeting tonight, preparing to elect new leadership who likely will shepherd the board through important decisions regarding the future of Lynchburg public schools over the next year.

The nine-person board will elect its new chair and vice chair during tonight’s meeting following the exits of former school board Chair James Coleman and Vice Chair Bob Brennan from the board on June 30.

The two, alongside former board member Kim Sinha, leave the school board following sweeping changes made by Lynchburg City Council last month.

Council elected not to reappoint Sinha and Brennan, who were both eligible for one final term on the board, citing the need for a new direction. Coleman, who closed out his third term on the board, was ineligible to be reappointed.

Stepping into their places are three newcomers: Christian DePaul, District 1; Letitia Lowery, District 2; and Farid “FJ” Jalil, District 3.

The new board members will join at a busy time for the school division, which is widely anticipated to be making major decisions in regard to the future of school buildings and programming in the coming weeks.

After years of planning, community engagement and consulting, the Lynchburg City Schools’ facilities master plan is now on the brink of being released.

The plan is expected to contain recommendations regarding potential school closures, attendance zones, academic programming, early childhood education and much more, according to school leaders.

According to Deputy Superintendent for Operations and Strategic Planning Reid Wodicka, the board is expected to discuss several of the scenarios for the master plan later during tonight’s school board meeting and release the scenarios to the public on Wednesday.

Wodicka previously said once the school board has seen and discussed the scenarios, the public will then have the opportunity to weigh in on the options.

Once the community engagement period is over, the final decisions on which scenarios to move forward with likely will come out of the school board’s upcoming joint meeting with city council, set for a work session on Aug. 8.

Along with the three new members, the remaining six current school board members will elect amongst themselves who will be the new chair and vice chair of the board during tonight’s reorganization meeting.

The meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. in the school administration building, 915 Court St. in Lynchburg.