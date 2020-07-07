Lynchburg City School students to return to buildings in phases

Lynchburg City Schools administrators hope to have the division’s youngest students in school buildings two days per week when school reopens in August, and all students receiving in-person instruction by September.
LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards presented the division’s draft reopening recommendations to the school board at its Tuesday meeting – the first held in person since March. The draft prioritizes in-person instruction for its youngest students.
The state closed schools in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. In June, the Virginia Department of Education released reopening guidelines and required divisions to submit a plan to the Virginia Department of Education before reopening.
Edwards said about 60 volunteers including teachers, administrators and other school staff made up nine subcommittees that worked to create a reopening plan addressing student needs and safety. The division sent out three surveys to its communities to help assess how various groups felt about returning to school and what concerns they had.
Edwards said the division has been “purposeful” in gathering information from staff, teachers, parents and students in order to get students back into buildings safely in the fall.
LCS administrators recommended reopening the division’s schools in phases using online-only, in-building instruction and a hybrid of online and in-person instruction.
· Phase 1: All students, grades pre-K through 12, would receive online instruction and access instructional material from home.
· Phase 2: In-person instruction for the division’s youngest students is prioritized. Pre-K through fifth-grade students would transition to a hybrid model, attending school in-person twice a week and continuing online/at-home instruction the remaining days. Students in grades six through 12 would continue following the remote model outlined in Phase 1. Administrators proposed this phase begin when students return in August.
· Phase 3: The division’s younger students would continue with in-person instruction twice per week, and students in grades six through 12 would transition to the hybrid model with in-person instruction two days per week and remote instruction on the remaining days. This phase could tentatively start Sept. 8.
· Phase 4: All students return to in-building instruction five days per week. No tentative date for beginning Phase 4 is proposed.
In phases two and three, students would be split into cohorts with half attending school in-person on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and the other half attending Thursdays and Fridays. In these phases, Mondays would be used for virtual check-ins with students, teacher planning and cleaning.
An online-only option will be available to any student by request, the plan indicates. Edwards said the division will be working to provide resources to those who may not have reliable internet access.
Administrators also presented a tentative health and safety mitigation plan, which follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Staff and students will be asked to maintain 6 feet of distance from others while indoors and 10 feet of distance while outside, wear appropriate face coverings, and clean commonly touched objects.
The division’s plan also asks parents to screen their students before they leave for school by checking temperatures and watching for COVID-19-related symptoms. Staff will be asked to conduct these at-home screenings as well before they come into work. According to the proposed plan, LCS will conduct active screenings as students and staff enter campus, including visual wellness checks and temperature checks using no-touch thermometers.
Students or staff exhibiting temperatures above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or other symptoms of COVID-19 will be immediately isolated until they can be transported home.
Edwards said the division struggled with transportation and bus driver shortage even before the COVID-19 shutdown. It has only become more of a challenge now. The division’s reopening recommendations hope to allow one student per seat on school buses, with all passengers required to wear face coverings. Getting students to school on the two days per week schedule will require varying schedules between students and schools, to accommodate bus sanitization.
The plan also recommends athletic and extracurricular activities resume in phases released and approved by the Virginia Health Department and Virginia High School League. LCS proposed activities resuming during Phase 2, which includes individual workouts with physical distancing, no contact and no sharing of equipment.
The division’s original start day for the 2020-21 school year was Aug. 12. At the recommendation of division administrators, the board voted Tuesday to approve moving the fall start date to Aug. 24 to give teachers more time to develop a remote teaching plan.
The division also indicated in the event of recurrent COVID-19 outbreaks during the school year, it could move back and forth between phases.
“It’s amazing what you and your team have done,” board vice-chairman Robert Brennan said to Edwards. “As an individual board member, I’m very much in support of this proposal.”
Board member Atul Gupta asked if the division would test students and staff members for the virus, as some may have the virus but be asymptomatic. Edwards said the division has inquired about whether schools would be responsible for testing and does not believe it will.
Board members Belle Evans and Susan Morrison expressed concern about pre-K through third-grade students who, they say, might be in need of more than two days of in-person instruction. Edwards said the division’s priority is to get all students in school buildings at least two days per week and then assess how it may increase that number for some groups.
Edwards reiterated these plans are tentative. The division plans to have resources and additional information available to families in the coming weeks.
The next school board work session is scheduled for July 21 at 5 p.m. and the next school board meeting is set for Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.
Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.