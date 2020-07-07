Lynchburg City School students to return to buildings in phases

The plan also recommends athletic and extracurricular activities resume in phases released and approved by the Virginia Health Department and Virginia High School League. LCS proposed activities resuming during Phase 2, which includes individual workouts with physical distancing, no contact and no sharing of equipment.

The division’s original start day for the 2020-21 school year was Aug. 12. At the recommendation of division administrators, the board voted Tuesday to approve moving the fall start date to Aug. 24 to give teachers more time to develop a remote teaching plan.

The division also indicated in the event of recurrent COVID-19 outbreaks during the school year, it could move back and forth between phases.

“It’s amazing what you and your team have done,” board vice-chairman Robert Brennan said to Edwards. “As an individual board member, I’m very much in support of this proposal.”

Board member Atul Gupta asked if the division would test students and staff members for the virus, as some may have the virus but be asymptomatic. Edwards said the division has inquired about whether schools would be responsible for testing and does not believe it will.