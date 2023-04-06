Lynchburg City Schools announced this week the hiring of two new administrators, a new principal at Dunbar Middle School for Innovation, as well as a chief human resources officer.

The Lynchburg City School Board approved the hiring of Sherry Sheppard as the division's chief human resources officer, effective May 30, according to a news release from the division.

Sheppard, an HR veteran with 20 years of experience, has worked at several Lynchburg businesses, such as Aerofin, Banker Steel Company and Hurt & Proffitt. Additionally, the division said she has served as the human resources director for Mecklenburg County the last three years.

Sheppard, a graduate of Bluefield College, said in the release, "I look forward to working with the Human Resources team to provide exceptional customer service to the faculty and staff of LCS. We are all in this together — what each of us does as an individual impacts the whole — and we will do all that we can to attract new talent and take care of those already on the team."

Superintendent Crystal Edwards said of Sheppard in the release, "I am confident that Ms. Sheppard’s experience and leadership will help LCS expand and continually raise our professional standards. Recruiting and retaining highly qualified talent who are focused on innovation and excellence is a priority for the division."

LCS names next Dunbar Middle School principal

In addition to naming Sheppard the new chief human resource officer, the division also announced this week the hiring of Kellie Scruggs Baldwin as the next principal of Dunbar Middle School for Innovation, according to a news release from LCS.

Baldwin, the current principal at Robert S. Payne Elementary School, will replace outgoing Principal Dani Rule, who just recently accepted the principal position at E.C. Glass High School.

Prior to taking over at R.S. Payne in 2017, Baldwin was the assistant principal at Heritage Elementary for two years, and taught for 13 years in the Bedford and Appomattox school divisions.

"I couldn’t have asked for a more exceptional school leader to guide Dunbar Middle into its next chapter of excellence,” Edwards said in the release. “Dr. Baldwin leads with such compassion and enthusiasm. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the culture she’s leaving behind at R. S. Payne.”

Baldwin, a Lynchburg native and Liberty University graduate, said, "I am passionate about developing the youth of Lynchburg, and I look forward to working alongside the dedicated Dunbar faculty and staff to continue to provide an enriched learning experience for all students."

According to the release, Baldwin will work closely with Rule to "ensure a smooth transition as she kicks off the 2023-24 school year at Dunbar Middle."