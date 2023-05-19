Lynchburg City Schools announced the hiring of new principals for two Hill City elementary schools this week, tapping Lori McVicar as the next principal of Robert S. Payne Elementary School and Jason Giambrone as the next principal of Dearington Elementary School for Innovation, according to a news release from the school division.

McVicar, the assistant principal at R.S. Payne Elementary since 2020, taught and developed curriculum in Connecticut for 18 years prior to taking a job with LCS in 2018 as a lead instructional coach at William Marvin Bass Elementary School, LCS said.

According to the news release, she holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Liberty University, where she is an adjunct education professor and university supervisor. She also holds a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from Central Connecticut State University and a sixth-year degree in educational leadership from the University of Connecticut.

“I am excited to continue to serve our Dragon students and families. As we move forward as a community, we will continue to collaboratively foster students who know we care and who care for others,” McVicar said in the release.

Giambrone also comes from a LCS background, the division said, having first joined the school system in 2014 as a grant coordinator at Sandusky Middle School, then as a lead high school teacher at Fort Hill Community School and currently as an assistant principal at E.C. Glass High School, where he’s been since 2020.

Giambrone has 20 years of experience as an educator to go along with a bachelor’s degree in education, a master’s degree in special education and an educational specialist degree in supervision and leadership from Liberty University, LCS said.

“I am humbled to be named the new principal for Dearington Elementary School for Innovation,” Giambrone said. “My philosophy is built on access and equity. All students at Dearington will have access to quality instruction.”

Superintendent Crystal Edwards said she’s seen the two “exemplify our mission to support every child, by name and by need, to graduation and beyond.”

“I’m excited to see them serve our community as the new principals of R.S. Payne and Dearington,” she added in the news release.

Dunbar Middle to host ‘The SpongeBob Musical’

Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation’s theater will transform into the Bikini Bottom this weekend, as the middle school’s theater program is set to host “The SpongeBob Musical” beginning Friday night.

Directed by Dunbar Middle School cultural arts teacher Albert Carter, the division’s 2023 teacher of the year, the “electrifying production tells the story of America’s favorite talking sponge with a musical twist,” LCS said in a news release.

With a cast and crew hard at work for the last several months, Carter said he feels honored to support students both as actors and as people.

“Theatre allows students to expand their way of thinking,” Carter said in the news release. “It can also help students to develop self-confidence, communication and problem-solving skills, empathy, and an appreciation for arts and culture. These are things they can carry with them the rest of their lives. Making a lasting impact — this is the power and responsibility of being a teacher.”

In addition to the play, audience members can take part in an interactive art exhibit in the lobby and hear from the winners of the schoolwide poetry contest on kindness and friendship, LCS said.

The show will run 7 p.m. Friday, May 19; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20; and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

Tickets can be purchased at lynchburgtickets.com/spongebob