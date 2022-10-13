Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation names new executive director

The Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation this week announced its new executive director: Dawn Fields Wise, who will start Nov. 7.

Wise has worked for the United Way of Central Virginia since 2014, serving as the foundation's director of resource and grant development. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia and has 18 years of nonprofit experience, according to a release from Lynchburg City Schools.

The foundation was established in 1985 and works with the division to cultivate financial resources from businesses and individuals in the community to support teachers and sponsor high-quality educational programs, according to its website.

Julie Doyle, president of the foundation's board of trustees, said in the release, "The LCSEF Board is thrilled to have Dawn Wise bring her many years of non-profit experience to the Foundation, building on the legacy of strong leadership established by previous Executive Directors, Bob Dozier and Jodi Gillette.

"Dawn’s vision and commitment to public education will serve the organization well as LCSEF continues its work on behalf of the students and teachers in our community."

Wise, who replaces Gillette as executive director, said in the release, "The mission of the Foundation to advance excellence and equity in the Lynchburg City Schools through advocacy and educational funding is more important today than ever.

"I have a lifelong love and commitment to education, and I look forward to building upon the past success and growth of the organization, while putting my passion to work for the City's education community."