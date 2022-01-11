 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynchburg City Schools extend two-hour early release for additional six weeks

LCS School Board Meeting

The Lynchburg City Schools Administration Building located at 915 Court Street on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

 Kendall Warner

The Lynchburg City School Board announced at its monthly meeting this week it would be extending the two-hour early release for students for an additional six weeks in response to surging COVID-19 cases in Lynchburg.

Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards recommended to the board that the extension, which releases students two hours early on Wednesdays, be granted for Jan. 19 through Feb. 23.

Wednesday, Jan. 12 already was approved as an early release day when the board last took action on this in October.

"February seems to be about the time that we think this thing is going to peak," Edwards said at the school board meeting on Tuesday. 

While students are dismissed from schools two hours early, teachers finish out the day, giving them time to prepare and address any needs they may have in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am hopeful that we'll get attendance absenteeism under control a little bit better so we are not utilizing our staff as much in regards to covering classes," Edwards said.

Edwards also said at the meeting this strategy has been helpful because it gives teachers built-in preparation time for their own classes that they might have lost while having to step in for other teachers who are out.

"The feedback [from the teachers] has been positive to the point where I really am here recommending because it is coming from the staff," Edwards said.

Dr. James Coleman, chairman of the school board, said at the end of February there would be "further consideration if necessary" to continue early release past that point.

Coronavirus surge strains Lynchburg-area hospitals

Coronavirus surge strains Lynchburg-area hospitals

Lynchburg General’s emergency department has been juggling the influx of patients, and with precious few beds available, emergency patients who need to be admitted have been held in the emergency department for as long as 30 hours.

