Lynchburg City Schools officials are looking toward providing a final facilities master plan in the late summer, potentially culminating a multi-year project aimed at road-mapping the future of school buildings in Lynchburg.

Tentatively, Lynchburg City Council and school board are scheduled for a joint meeting Aug. 8 to discuss a final report, according to a presentation this week by Reid Wodicka, the division’s deputy superintendent for operations and strategic planning.

Last spring, the division received two reports focused on the condition of the school division’s buildings and its demographics, which laid out that not only is the division facing declining enrollment, LCS faces having too many school buildings.

According to one of the studies, the average age of Lynchburg school buildings is 63 years old. Additionally, six of the division’s elementary schools received a “D” rating from Dominion Seven, a local architecture firm tasked with the buildings report.

A “D” grade, according to the presentation, is a “poor” grade, stating that building is in poor condition based on age and operation and requires major repair, renovation or replacement.

The demographics report showed the division is facing a 7.5% decline in enrollment from 2010 to 2020, and projected further decline in enrollment over the next 10 years, although at not as fast a rate as the previous 10 years.

The report credits part of the decline in enrollment to several causes, including a high number of empty nest households and a flat migration rate of young families to the city, but the report also attributed part of it to Lynchburg fertility rates.

Recently, the school division hired MGT, an outside consultant group, to assist in the creation of the upcoming facilities master plan. Wodicka said during a March school board meeting the group was making progress towards finishing the plan.

On Tuesday, Kent White, Lynchburg’s director of community development, and Wodicka presented a six-month timeline for the consultant firm’s work, which is currently in the second month.

Presently, Wodicka said the firm is working on an environmental scan, a look at enrollment trends and academic programming information. This takes in to account 10-year enrollment trends, attendance zone boundaries, 10-year academic achievement data and many other factors.

Additionally, MGT will begin engaging city councilors and school board members between April 4 to 6, launching the community engagement portion of the process.

White said there are multiple stages of community engagement in the process, both before and after draft reports are issued. It will then go before both the school board and city council for a final adoption of the framework.

After the framework adoption, White said, “then we can build in the details, things like [capital improvement plan] planning and attendance zones, around the meat of that proposal.”

According to Wodicka, the division is looking toward receiving draft scenarios some time in May or June, with two phases of community engagement on each side of the scenarios.

“In the words of my very good friend, [LCS Chief Academic Officer] Sam Coleman, I just want to remind everybody, this is marathon work,” Wodicka said Tuesday. “... We have to recognize that we will be working for many years to implement this plan as we develop a strong vision for our community as we go forth.”

Wodicka added the division is looking to hold three community engagement sessions, one in each school district, over the next few weeks.

Following the draft scenarios, Wodicka said he hopes the two bodies can “discuss the path forward” and potentially consider adopting formal master plans around the time of the tentatively scheduled August joint meeting.

“This is sort of where the rubber meets the road,” Wodicka said. “This is kind of the big thing we’ve been talking about for a while. And we talked about ‘All options are on the table,’ right? So we may look at potentially consolidating. We certainly will look at attendance zone boundary adjustments.”

Because Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the division has made enough progress to request unitary status, meaning the division will be released from a 1970s desegregation order related to bussing, she said they are waiting for the results of the facilities master plan before formally petitioning the court for unitary status, as to ensure any work done in the implementation process will not jeopardize the division’s request.

“We wanted the programming piece to come first, then we will add that to the work we’ve done on unitary status so far,” Edwards said this week.

According to Wodicka, the consultants are looking toward a five-year window for its recommendations, and the division is hoping to go into a implementation phase sometime this fall.