Lynchburg City Schools go all virtual until October

Pugh said paper learning materials would also be made available for younger students who may not have access to a device, as the division is not providing them to students in pre-K through second grades. Pugh reiterated that teachers will not simply post materials online and then leave it up to the parents – they will engage in phone calls, small group activities and other virtual engagement with students through the week.

“There will be meaningful engagement between the teachers and the students, as well as meaningful and timely feedback for the students and parents on student instruction and learning,” Pugh said.

LCS teachers and staff returned to school buildings Tuesday, Edward said, and have begun planning for hybrid, in-person and remote learning for students. Edwards said many of the division’s teachers were eager to return to school to provide in-person learning to students, but the division saw an increase in teachers and staff members who had concerns about returning to school buildings.

“We are finding ourselves a little bit questioning staff capacity at this point,” Edwards said