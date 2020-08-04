Lynchburg City Schools go all virtual until October

Lynchburg City Schools students will return to school 100% remotely on Aug. 24, and will not transition to in-person learning until at least after the first nine weeks of school.
The Lynchburg City School Board voted 7-1 in favor of delaying in-person learning until after the first nine weeks of school due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the area. Board member Atul Gupta voted against the new start date, and board member Gary Harvey was not in attendance.
The adoption of the new start date for in-person learning comes one week after the board adopted the division’s original plan which had pre-K through fifth-grade students receiving in-person instruction two days a week beginning Aug. 24 and middle and high schoolers learning remotely until transitioning to two days a week of in-person instruction on Sept. 8.
With coronavirus cases spiking in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the board decided to revisit the division’s reopening plan. As of this week, more than 1,100 people have become infected with COVID-19 in the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the surrounding counties.
Superintendent Crystal Edwards said she was concerned about the planned in-person start date of Aug. 24 last week and was “more concerned” Tuesday night.
“As much as I want them in school and see the importance, I don’t think I could live with saying I want to send them to school right now,” board member Belle Evans said at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
Board member Susan Morrison agreed, and added that she doesn’t want students back at school for anything, including athletic training. The board did not call for an end to VHSL sports on Tuesday.
Board chairman James Coleman said he believes the division’s remote instruction plan will provide students with quality education and supports all students learning remotely for the first nine weeks of the school year.
“…This is going to be what is best for our students [and] our staff,” Coleman said. “If there is a change, we are flexible to handle those changes.”
“If we open [the schools], we are only adding to the problem of the infection rate,” Board member Kimberly Sinha said.
Gupta said he thinks the division should give parents the ability to choose in-person or remote learning for their students.
Harvey was not present at Tuesday’s meeting, but sent written comments, supporting remote learning for the first nine weeks of the school year.
The board’s vote was in regard to in-person learning and not related to other aspects of the original Return to Learn Plan such as athletics and extracurricular activities, for which students have already returned to school buildings.
The details of the division’s 100% remote plan were presented to the public in full for the first time Tuesday night.
Allison Jordan, an instructional supervisor in the division, said instruction will be provided by LCS teachers to students in third through 12th grades via Google Classroom and through Seesaw for students in pre-K through second grades. According to Amy Pugh, director of information technology for the division, parents would be responsible for guiding younger students through their learning. Pugh was promoted to deputy superintendent Tuesday night.
Remote instruction will be flexible and fluid, administrators said, so parents can create a schedule for students. Jordan said students will have ample opportunities to interact with teachers and classmates including individual Zoom calls and synchronous learning activities. Staff mentioned the division will have support resources for parents, but did not outline specific services Tuesday.
Chuck Yarbrough, supervisor of instructional technology, said the division will provide Internet-accessible devices for each student in grades three through 12. Wi-Fi will be available at 19 school buildings and six community recreation centers, Yarborough said.
Pugh said paper learning materials would also be made available for younger students who may not have access to a device, as the division is not providing them to students in pre-K through second grades. Pugh reiterated that teachers will not simply post materials online and then leave it up to the parents – they will engage in phone calls, small group activities and other virtual engagement with students through the week.
“There will be meaningful engagement between the teachers and the students, as well as meaningful and timely feedback for the students and parents on student instruction and learning,” Pugh said.
LCS teachers and staff returned to school buildings Tuesday, Edward said, and have begun planning for hybrid, in-person and remote learning for students. Edwards said many of the division’s teachers were eager to return to school to provide in-person learning to students, but the division saw an increase in teachers and staff members who had concerns about returning to school buildings.
“We are finding ourselves a little bit questioning staff capacity at this point,” Edwards said
Melinda Misjuns has been a teacher in the division for 15 years, 13 of which have been in kindergarten. In an interview with The News & Advance Monday, she said she would rather have students in schools two days a week rather than completely remote.
“I think getting the small children into the classroom, in person is the best thing we can do for them right now,” Misjuns said. “It’s just imperative to get those young, young learners in the building.”
While she understands some teachers with underlying health issues or other concerns may be uncomfortable returning to schools, she thinks those teachers who want to teach in person should be able to for parents who want their children receiving in-person instruction.
Karl Loos, a seventh-grade history teacher at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School For Innovation in Lynchburg, addressed the school board Tuesday and said he thinks the division should approve reopening schools with 100% remote learning for the fall.
In an interview with The News & Advance Tuesday afternoon, Loos said he is starting his 30th year with the school division and serves as president of the Lynchburg Education Association, the Lynchburg affiliate of the Virginia Education Association.
Loos said over 450 Lynchburg City Schools teachers and staff members are part of the organization. Late last month, the Lynchburg Education Association issued a statement calling on LCS administrators to go completely virtual for the fall of 2020, with limited exceptions for special education students and students with IEPs.
“There’s no teacher [and] there’s no staff member anywhere in this division that wants to have to bury a kid or a colleague,” Loos said Tuesday.
Loos said returning to school Tuesday only reinforced his desire for the division to go completely virtual.
“As we’re in the buildings today and we’re talking about the realities of what in-person instruction would look like under blended learning during a pandemic, it’s just made our concerns for blended learning grow,” Loos said. “It’s almost impossible to do things well with the restrictions and conditions that would be put in place.”
The next school board work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Aug. 18, and the next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.