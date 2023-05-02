Lynchburg City Schools has announced its 2023 teacher of the year, honoring Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation cultural arts teacher Albert Carter with a surprise recognition this week.

Carter, a 32-year veteran teacher in the school division, was celebrated during a ceremony on Monday at the middle school.

"Mr. Carter embodies the spirit that we hope to see in all teachers. He gives his all to provide a safe, fun and unique middle school experience for all students,” Dunbar Middle School Principal Dani Rule said.

Carter first joined the division as a music teacher in 1991, and also has taught at several elementary schools during his career at LCS. In 1994, he transitioned to Dunbar Middle where he currently serves as the school's choral and theater director, heading up multiple concerts and theatrical performances yearly, LCS said.

In a news release from the division, Carter said, "Theatre allows students to expand their way of thinking. It can also help students to develop self-confidence, communication and problem-solving skills, empathy, and an appreciation for arts and culture. ... Making a lasting impact — this is the power and responsibility of being a teacher."

Carter, along with his wife and co-producer Lori Carter, has built a theater program at Dunbar that provides students opportunities to perform in some of the highest-quality productions in the region, LCS said. Carter's students recently received national recognition in January at the Junior Theater Festival, where they received the Freddie G. Excellence in ensemble work, according to LCS.

“I am very thankful to have had the opportunity to work in arts education for LCS the past 32 years,” Carter said in the news release. “I feel incredibly honored to have been chosen as this year’s Teacher of the Year.”