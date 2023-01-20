Lynchburg City Schools hosts community conversations for E.C. Glass principal search

As current E.C. Glass High School Principal Rose Flaugher prepares to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year, Lynchburg City Schools administration is beginning to piece together the qualities of a replacement after receiving public feedback.

This week, the school division held two community conversations at the high school, both aimed at building the profile of a successor to the experienced outgoing principal.

As LCS administration gathered with residents and parents to discuss the qualities they would like to see in the next principal of the historic midtown school, a resounding emphasis was put on the need to understand the importance of the school itself, as well as its diverse nature.

Bunny and Anne Wood, parents of one Glass senior and a current eighth grader who will join the school next year, said the incoming principal should be someone who understands the diverse nature of the school, and someone who can help “all ships rise.”

“This person has to know that E.C. Glass is one of the most diverse schools in terms of everything from income, family support, and ability to help,” Anne Wood said.

“And then with the students themselves, we have some scary bright children, but some who are really struggling ... and I think that person needs to be really aware,” she continued.

Charlie White, former chair of the Lynchburg City School Board and father of two Glass students, said the school is “particularly unique,” and the next principal should be someone who can continue the “family” nature of the school.

“E.C. Glass at its best is truly a unique and beautiful thing in terms of how meaningful relationships cut across class and demographics ...” White said.

“That sort of leadership that can cut across the various demographic segments of our population in a way that makes everyone feel included and valued and celebrated as a part of the blue and white experience, I think that’s top of the list in the criteria for me,” he added.

Kay Vaughan, a former educator at LCS and key organizer of the Glass athletic department’s Wall of Excellence and Hall of Fame, said while it might be a given, the next principal should be someone who enjoys being around teenagers.

Longtime E.C. Glass soccer coach Chip Berry seconded that, saying teenagers can see right through someone who doesn’t.

“Kids know who truly care about them and they will run through a wall for you,” Berry said. “You can be tough on them, but it’s okay.”

Throughout both meetings, attendees raved over the job the outgoing principal, Flaugher, has done supporting the students at school events; as well as supporting her faculty and staff.

Named principal in May 2020, Flaugher has worn many hats at Glass, serving as the school’s athletic director beginning in 1999, and moving into associate and assistant principal roles around 2005.

A “product of the school system” herself, Flaugher said the choice to retire “wasn’t an easy decision, because that’s what I am going to miss.”

“So I am spending every minute of every day soaking that up,” she added, “just being out amongst the kids and watching what they’re doing. But I really want to stress that I am entrenched in Lynchburg.”

During Wednesday night’s community meeting, Superintendent Crystal Edwards said her leadership team is looking for a principal who can “manage up,” adding she needs someone who is “not afraid ... to question us when there are things that we are doing, like, ‘Hey, is this really in the best interest of E.C. Glass?’”

Later, she said the new principal should be akin to a “key master,” who can unlock all sorts of future doors for students as they offer a variety of different career paths for students.

On Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent for Operations Reid Wodicka said the division is casting its net “as wide as possible” in order to find the next principal, but it needs to be someone who “loves the school” and is “all-in” for the students’ developmental success.

“We believe very strongly that you can, in fact, bleed blue even if you are not from here, or even if maybe you went to another high school in the city,” Wodicka said when asked how wide the division would be searching for a replacement.

Flaugher, when asked Wednesday about the qualities a principal would need to lead the school, said, “You’ve got to be entrenched in the community,” and be able to recognize the school “has a strong tradition within this community.”

“It’s going to take someone who is a teacher’s administrator,” Flaugher added, “meaning their focus is not only the students, but also the faculty and staff that move the needle with the students.

The deputy superintendent said the division plans on completing their community engagement process over the next week, and they are hoping to hire a new principal in the spring.

Feedback still can be given through an online survey, or contacting the administration directly, Wodicka said.