As Lynchburg City Council moves closer to fully adopting its fiscal year 2024 budget, Lynchburg City Schools is considering ways to close its own budget gap, taking a look at an updated salary increase proposal as it attempts to bring its own fiscal year 2024 budget into focus.

In December, Lynchburg City Schools’ Superintendent Crystal Edwards announced her 15/50 Plan, an “aggressive” salary increase plan for the division’s hourly workers and teachers, which would have brought the hourly wage up for classified employees to $15 per hour from $13.11, and the starting teacher salary up to $50,000 from $43,469.

However, after months of discourse on the salary plan and clarification on the city’s local contribution to the school division, the school board’s finance and facilities committee voted Tuesday to present a new salary plan to the full board, similarly named the 15/47 Plan.

The finance and facilities committee is a sub-group of the school board comprised of several school board members who make recommendations to the full board.

Like the 15/50 Plan, the proposal would bring the classified employee’s hourly wage to $15 per hour; however, the plan would only increase starting teacher pay to $47,000.

The decision to reconsider the original plan comes just a week after several members of the Lynchburg City Council honed in on a reduced local contribution to the city’s school division in order to close a budget gap created by reducing the city’s real estate tax rate.

As the city attempts to marry that real estate tax relief — a 22-cent reduction from the current rate of $1.11 per $100 of assessed value down to 89 cents — with new proposals in public safety and a 5% general wage increase for non-sworn city employees, the gap between revenue and expenditures in the city’s budget is roughly $9.1 million, according to a presentation by the city’s Chief Financial Officer Donna Witt.

To close that gap, among several other budget adjustments is a reduction in local funding for Lynchburg City Schools, which would decrease the city’s local contribution to the schools to $39.4 million.

The newly proposed total of $39.4 million is a $1.4 million reduction from the city’s approved allocation in fiscal year 2023 of $40.8 million, and also is a reduction from the $39.8 million allocated by the city to the schools in fiscal year 2022.

Should council approve a $39.4 million local contribution to the schools, the difference between that and the school division’s initial ask of $47.3 million is a roughly $7.9 million gap of its own, which assumes the full 15/50 Plan is in the budget.

To close their own budget gap, the school division proposed a list of items to the finance and facilities committee to consider for cuts, which featured things such as cuts to school board stipends; freezing administrator’s salaries and cutting positions and vacancies in the central office; cuts to school programs and services; and even potentially school closures, among several other items.

The only item formally approved to be passed to the full board for discussion and consideration was the 15/47 Plan, which would save just more than $3 million for the school division off the proposed budget with a 15/50 Plan.

From there, the school board would need to consider several options on the list of possible cuts or reductions to total up to the $7.9 million gap.

Despite the reduction in local funding, some members of city council maintain the school division will be fine, as their overall budget is expected to increase. However, it’s undetermined exactly how much, if it all, it would increase due to remaining limbo with the state’s budget.

Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns all argued in one way last week that the overall increase to the school division’s budget is all that matters, with Helgeson saying, “it’s the total amount that’s going there. Would you have less money if you have it in your right pocket or your left? No. This is a good thing.”

Faraldi accused Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder of “showboating” as Wilder repeatedly pointed out to the room of councilors that the local contribution was being reduced.

And Misjuns, in an email sent to various city and school division leaders Saturday night, accused School Board Chair James Coleman of “broadcasting falsehoods” by sending out a news release encouraging people to attend its finance and facilities committee meeting, which said staff from LCS “will address the impact that decreased funding from the City could have on Lynchburg schools” during Tuesday’s meeting.

With multiple options on the table in Richmond regarding the state budget, it’s unlikely there will be any complete clarification on the state’s contribution to the schools until June, Edwards said, pointing out the proposed “skinny” budget would result in a net decrease in funding for LCS.

According to Edwards, under the governor’s proposed budget, the school division would receive a $2.9 million net increase.

However, “if we get the skinny budget, or the General Assembly budget, which again, is not finalized, the reduction from city council also leads to an overall reduction in our total budget of about $479,000,” Edwards said.

Ultimately, Edwards repeatedly pointed to the fact that the state budget is unclear, at one point saying, “All of us at this table sit and await that final funding until we can make some decisions.”

During Tuesday’s finance and facilities committee meeting, some of the school board members on the committee sounded off regarding the cut in local funding.

“It’s hard to really try to pull money from somewhere without really affecting kids and staff,” board member Anthony Andrews said. “I wish that council ... would work with us on this, partner up on this, because it’s extremely important and affects a lot of people’s lives. It’s not just social media outtakes, that sort of stuff. I wish they would really come to the table and meet us halfway on this. It really is what it is.”

Chair of the finance and facilities committee Kimberly Sinha said the reduction in local funding for the school division has “an impact on all of us.”

“This is not what we wanted to do, and we had really — maybe it’s oversized wishful thinking that the city council would come along and understand the issue of salaries and benefits and the size that that plays in our budget,” Sinha said.

“But they’re dug in, so we have to respond accordingly.”

With the recommendation of the finance and facilities committee, the 15/47 Plan will head to the full board for consideration at its next meeting, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at Heritage High School.

To view all of the school division’s budget-related documents, visit their BoardDocs page, located on the school board’s website at lcsedu.net/schoolboard.