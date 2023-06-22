Christen Rhodes, a veteran educator and multi-year assistant principal in the Lynchburg City Schools division, will be joining T.C. Miller Elementary School for Innovation as the school's next principal beginning this fall, according to a news release from the division.

Rhodes, according to LCS, has more than 20 years of administrative and teaching experience, most recently at E.C. Glass High School, where she has served as the building's assistant principal for the past three years.

Rhodes brings a background of alternative, special and general education, giving her the qualifications to meet the needs of all students at T.C. Miller, LCS said.

"As we enter T. C. Miller’s 30th year as a school for innovation, I cannot wait to work with our fabulous teachers and staff to continue to provide a top-notch education for our students," Rhodes said in the news release.

According to LCS, Rhodes' education approach is "trauma-informed and student-centered," with years of experience at Fort Hill Community School prior to her time at E.C. Glass. She has an additional 11 years of experience as a special education teacher at Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County.

Rhodes holds a bachelor's degree in sport management from Liberty University, a master's degree in special education from Old Dominion University and a master's degree in educational leadership from then-Lynchburg College.

Superintendent Crystal Edwards said Rhodes' experience makes her fit to lead the midtown elementary school.

"I’ve seen firsthand how Christen meets the diverse needs of the students she leads at E.C. Glass. I know her passion for inclusivity will take T.C. Miller to new heights of excellence," Edwards said in the news release.