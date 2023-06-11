After a multi-year lead up, Lynchburg City Schools is gearing up for the release of several draft scenarios of the facilities master plan, a project that will determine the future of school buildings and programming for the division.

LCS’ Deputy Superintendent for Strategic Planning and Operations Reid Wodicka told the school board this week that he was hoping to provide five or six draft scenarios to the board for its consideration during the week of June 12, which will be followed by another community engagement period where LCS families and school stakeholders will have the chance to weigh in on the decision.

“Again, a very, very deliberate and intentional process that has taken some time,” Wodicka told the school board last week. “But we’re now to the point where we’re having some very concrete scenarios that you will have the opportunity to react to and give some feedback on as we move forward.”

Wodicka added that he had seen a few of the draft scenarios Tuesday prior to the school board meeting. During the first community engagement portion, which took place in May and featured three community meetings and an online survey, Wodicka said the division fielded about 1,650 responses to the survey.

The deputy superintendent said one strong interest in the responses had to do with “re-focusing” school attendance zones to ensure they’re more geographically focused and concentrate on neighborhoods in the Hill City.

While the plan is expected to shape the future of re-zoning and school buildings for the division — preliminary reports from last year showed the division was facing declining enrollment and too many school buildings — it will also take into account the future of academic programming for city schools.

Wodicka said another area of interest in the survey responses related to alternate educational opportunities, such as career and technical education and pre-K opportunities.

The upcoming decisions will not be easy ones to make, he added.

“We’re looking forward to making some thoughtful decisions,” he said. “Again, they will be in many cases probably very difficult decisions, potentially. But they are important for the future of the community.”

Once the school board has seen the scenarios, Wodicka said they will be posted for the community to “gather their feedback on those potential options.”

The process will culminate with a joint meeting between the school board and Lynchburg City Council, scheduled for Aug. 8, where the two bodies will discuss the plans and potentially approve a scenario for the division.