Lynchburg City Schools announced Monday it would be participating in a summer food service program, providing meals for students throughout the summer months at no cost, according to a release from the school division.

The meals will be the same for all children and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

Serving meals June 5 to Aug. 4, Monday through Friday are:

Biggers Park – 501 5th St., Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.

Heart to Heart Ministry – 2211 Haden St., Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m; Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Riverside Park – 2238 Rivermont Ave., Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.

Miller Home of Lynchburg – 2134 Westerly Drive, Breakfast: 8:45 to 9 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – noon

Sandusky Elementary School – 5828 Apache Lane, Breakfast: 8:30 to 8:45 a.m. Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.

Serving meals June 7 to Aug. 4, Monday through Friday, with lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and snack from 2 to 4 p.m.:

College Hill Center – 811 Jackson St.

Daniels Hill Center – 317 Norwood St.

Diamond Hill Center – 1005 17th St.

Jefferson Park Center – 405 York St.

Yoder Center – 109 Jackson St.

Serving meals June 13 to July 14, Tuesday through Friday, with breakfast from 8:30 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. are:

Bedford Hills Elementary School – 4330 Morningside Drive

Linkhorne Middle School – 2525 Linkhorne Drive

Perrymont Elementary School – 409 Perrymont Ave.

Robert S. Payne Elementary School – 1201 Floyd St.

Sheffield Elementary School – 115 Kenwood Drive

Other locations and times include:

Miller Park Pool – 2100 Park Ave., May 29 to Aug. 13, Sunday to Saturday, Lunch: 1 to 3 p.m. with snack from 3 to 4 p.m.

Fairview Center – 3621 Campbell Ave., June 7 to July 14, Monday to Friday, Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with snack from 2 to 4 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club – 101 Madison St., June 12 to Aug. 4, Monday to Friday, Lunch: noon to 1 p.m. with snack from 3 to 4 p.m.

Lynchburg Public Library – 2315 Memorial Ave., June 12 to Aug. 4, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hutcherson Early Learning Center – 2401 High St., June 13 to 23 Tuesday to Friday, Breakfast: 8:45 to 9 a.m. with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Heritage High School – 3101 Wards Ferry Road, June 20 to July 21, Tuesday to Friday, Breakfast: 8:30 to 9 a.m. with lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.

According to the school division, Miller Park Pool will only be open on the weekends through June 11, and will open seven days a week starting June 12. The site will be closed on June 19 in observance of Juneteenth, but will remain open on July 4.

All other sites will be closed on June 9, June 19 and July 4, LCS said.

For more information on the summer meals program, visit the school division’s website at lcsedu.net/departments/school-nutrition/summer-food-service-program.

— Bryson Gordon