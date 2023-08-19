With safety on top of its mind during the 2023-24 school year, Lynchburg City Schools is looking to expand on its school security officer program, aiming to outfit 16 school buildings with security guards, the division unveiled during this week’s school board meeting.

According to Nick Caputo, head of LCS’ school security officer program, the need for the initiative stems from the Lynchburg Police Department not having designated student resource officers based out of elementary schools full-time.

Caputo said by not doing so, the school division has about 4,000 elementary students without the same level of protection as the middle and high school students. The program debuted in some LCS buildings last year, he said, with three SSOs already in the program.

While they may sound similar, the SSO program differs from the traditional SRO position.

SROs are employed by a local police department and reports to the local chief of police; while SSOs are individuals who are employed by and report to the local school board, and are “responsible solely for ensuring the safety, security and welfare of all students, faculty, staff and visitors in their assigned school,” Caputo said.

While some SRO officers could get pulled from their school duties during times where there are other critical needs in the police department, Caputo said that isn’t the case for SSOs, who will be stationed specifically in the schools.

“Our focus is the school and everything and everyone inside that school,” he added.

SSOs are typically former or retired law enforcement officers, who are only allowed to be armed in schools if they have prior law enforcement experience, resigned in good standing and undergo specific training with local law enforcement to prepare them for the job, according to state code.

Deputy Superintendent for Operations and Strategic Planning Reid Wodicka said this week the “big question” the school division faces is whether or not to arm the SSOs in each building.

“That is a significant change from where we are,” Wodicka said about potentially arming the security guards. “But we want to talk about some pros and cons in this decision and we want to be really intentional about how we develop this program and make sure that we set up a program that is of high quality for our community.”

Caputo said the program has secured $600,000 per year for four years of the program, which is allocated to cover annual salaries, uniforms, equipment and training expenses.

A few of the training activities the SSOs must undergo from Lynchburg Police Department include firearms training, radio procedure training, active shooter emergency response, crisis intervention, threat assessment and emergency evacuation procedures training.

While an armed security guard on campus could come with a stigma, when asked by School Board Vice Chair Martin Day about the officers’ relationships with students, Caputo said it’s a good one.

“The first thing we do, when they arrive, we’re there,” he said. “... I’m in the hallway, giving high-fives, fist bumps, if you got a couple of the fifth graders who are too cool for school, I kind of walk funny next to them and build that rapport, just so they can trust me.”

With just three officers employed and 13 more needed to be fully-staffed, Caputo said they operate on a “shared” model for now, working out between the principals when their services are needed.

Currently, he said, he has two prospects who could potentially join the SSO program soon.

Wodicka said the division is working on a policy regarding the SSO program, which includes several of the above-listed stipulations about the officers carrying firearms.

No action was taken on the policy, as Wodicka said they are planning to take it back to the operations policy committee before returning to the full board for approval.

In the meantime, the division is fielding applications for SSOs on its human resources website. To apply, visit their website at lcsedu.tedk12.com/hire.