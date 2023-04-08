For about the last two months, Lynchburg City Schools has been operating an alternative method to traditional suspension for middle and high school students, launching its restorative suspension center in early February, giving students the opportunity to improve their behavior while continuing their classwork.

Lynchburg City Schools' Director of Student Services Derrick Brown says the division is "very pleased" with the early progress of the center, which he said provides students the chance to "change a behavior" rather than just be removed from the classroom.

"We don't want to be about the business of punishing students," Brown said. "The ultimate goal is to make sure that they're changing their behavior and gaining the skills and knowledge that they need so they can be successful in the classroom."

The program is housed at the Amelia Pride Center beside Dunbar Middle School for Innovation on Polk Street.

One of the biggest benefits to the program, Brown said, is students can "continue their learning supervised, and have the help and support of a teacher or school staff to make sure that their academic progress is continuing."

The division announced the opening of the restorative suspension center in early February.

The center serves as an alternative method to out-of-school suspension at home, where, instead, students will serve out their short term, one-to-10-day suspensions under the supervision of teachers, and help from a local mental and behavioral health organization, Life Push.

The teachers of the students who are sent to the center provide their regular curriculum in order for them to follow along with the class. Brown said when students arrive at the restorative suspension center, they lay out the expectations with students from the beginning.

"I'm a big believer that you have to have a high level of care and a high level of expectations in order to help students be successful," Brown said.

"You have to have both. If you have high care and low expectations, that can lead to what I call loving kids to failure. If you have really high expectations and a low level of care, then students don't respond to that."

Brown said students are shuttled from their base school to the center, and in a typical day will do their schoolwork, sit in on group sessions for "reflection" and build relationships, and will work with coordinators at the school to work on transition plans for their return to their base school.

"Those are really powerful sessions and our coordinators have had a lot of breakthroughs already," Brown said about the transition plans.

Additionally, through Life Push, Brown said the students are engaged three times per week to go through the "five phases of human engagement," which helps students learn how to build relationships and accountability.

Darrius Bethel, the chief executive officer for Life Push, said working with Lynchburg City Schools at the center has been "a blessing."

Bethel said students "have really opened up to us about some of the experiences that they have been through outside of school on a weekly or daily basis" through the five phases of human engagement approach.

The five phases approach allows the workers to challenge the students, according to Bethel, giving them the opportunity to open up about their experiences by demonstrating "authentic interest" in the students over a consistent period of time in the restorative suspension center.

Bethel also said his organization has helped the students process their emotions in school, equipping students with the "skills to be able to not only operate in the school setting more effectively but also help them understand the importance of seeing school staff as an ally.

"We want the students to understand that if they communicate with the school staff about their feelings then there is a strong possibility that they will support them with navigating this," Bethel added.

He would go on to say the students "truly enjoy" the opportunity to open up to some of the team members at Life Push, who the students feel have "genuinely taken an interest in them."

For Lynchburg City Schools, the work going on at the restorative suspension center is just the beginning of a new push to bring restorative practices into the division's toolkit.

"Opening the restorative suspension center for high school students is just phase one," Brown said, adding the division is hoping to hire a middle school teacher to expand the program at the middle school level, and is posting positions for an elementary pilot program.

The division also has plans to soon launch restorative academies, part of its "whole system that we're re-designing for alternative education," Brown said. He is hoping the restorative academies will be up and running by the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, "if all goes well."

At the restorative suspension center, Brown said "one of the most beneficial things" to the program is that they "haven't seen many students return" after finishing their suspension, making administration "pleased so far with the preliminary numbers of how students are responding to the suspension center."

All of the restorative practices work in motion by Lynchburg City Schools is part of a push in emphasizing the recently "... and beyond" portion of the division's mission statement, Brown said.

"It's really, really important that we do this work so that students are becoming engaged and informed citizens, and that they have the workforce skills they need to be successful in the communities," Brown said.

"And we have to be committed to that work."