As Lynchburg City Schools moves closer toward making major decisions regarding the future of school buildings and educational programming, a list of scenarios that consider the fate of many of those facilities was released Wednesday, highlighting the “very difficult” decisions the division will soon make, the superintendent said.

As described by Superintendent Crystal Edwards, the school division now sits at a “pivot point,” where it has garnered feedback from families, LCS stakeholders and residents, and had its consultant, MGT, prepare four scenarios to be discussed and responded to by members of the community.

Now, the division will await more feedback on the scenarios from the public ahead of a joint meeting with Lynchburg City Council in early August.

The scenarios proposed by the consulting group offer a buffet of options for city and school leadership to select from. While the group prepared four scenarios, the final product could include a hybrid of several options, the schools’ Deputy Superintendent for Operations and Strategic Planning Reid Wodicka said.

The deputy superintendent described the scenarios on Tuesday night as “not necessarily final recommendations, these are scenarios for the community to react to, or provide response and feedback for” during future community meetings.

According to a review of the scenarios posted on the LCS facilities master plan webpage, the group is recommending no changes to the division’s two high schools or three middle schools. The initial recommendations are focused on rezoning and the division’s 12 elementary schools and lone community school, Fort Hill.

Under scenario one, there would be a division-wide rezoning to put students in schools closer to their home; the demolition and rebuilding of Sandusky Elementary; renovations at Paul Munro, Linkhorne, R.S. Payne and Perrymont elementary schools; repurposing Heritage Elementary for alternative education; closing Fort Hill Community School; and various improvements for the other elementary school buildings.

Scenario two provides a similar division-wide rezoning for closer to home; the closure or repurposing of Dearington Elementary School for Innovation; renovations at Paul Munro, Linkhorne, R.S. Payne and Perrymont elementary schools; and more improvements for other elementary school buildings.

Like the previous two, scenario three calls for division-wide rezoning for close-to-home considerations. It also calls for the division to close or repurpose T.C. Miller Elementary; close Sandusky Elementary; renovate or expand R.S. Payne and Perrymont elementary schools; expand Bedford Hills Elementary and continued building improvements to the remaining elementary schools.

Scenario four calls for more drastic closures of elementary schools, but not the same division-wide rezoning. It proposes closing or repurposing Dearington School for Innovation; closing Paul Munro and Sandusky elementary schools; renovations at R.S. Payne; renovations or expansion at Linkhorne and Perrymont Elementary; expanding Bedford Hills Elementary; and building improvements at the other elementary schools.

In all four scenarios, Wodicka added that the further building improvements on all of the remaining elementary schools are essentially security and maintenance upgrades, but not “full-scale renovations” like the other schools could receive.

Overarching all four scenarios is a list of “core actions” MGT recommended should be taken by the school division, which includes expanding career and technical education options; rezoning for closer to home; expanding pre-K options; elementary building improvements; and the removal of portable classrooms in the division.

Due to the widescale renovations, expansions or potential closures, whichever scenario is selected is likely to come with a high price tag. But on Tuesday night, when asked by new school board member Christian DePaul about the price tag of each scenario, Wodicka said the division intentionally did not provide them because “we want to make sure that we’re focusing on the instructional and community appropriateness of each component.”

The community appropriateness is a crucial factor for board member Sharon Carter, who noted the difficulty that might come with closing neighborhood schools.

“When you start talking about schools that people have attended, and their family members — aunts and uncles and grandparents have attended ... this is not something that we’re going to take lightly,” she said.

Wodicka acknowledged the difficulty of closing specific schools, saying, “Many of us attended many of these schools and are a part of these communities and frankly, this is a very challenging conversation to have. That’s why it’s important that we’ve had MGT with us in this process to provide an objective and straightforward perspective on what these scenarios might be going forward.”

The process for making a decision on the future of school buildings and programming will continue through the month the division seeks more feedback on the possibilities put forth by MGT.

Throughout July, LCS is hosting more community meetings to receive feedback on the scenarios. All of the events are from 6 to 8 p.m. and the schedule is as follows:

Monday, July 17, at Paul Munro Elementary, 4641 Locksview Road

Tuesday, July 18, at Sandusky Elementary, 5828 Apache Lane

Wednesday, July 19, at Heritage Elementary, 501 Leesville Road

Monday, July 24, at Dearington Elementary, 210 Smyth St.

In addition to the public feedback meetings, the division has also posted an online survey on the scenarios, which is available on the division’s master plan website at lcsedu.net/schoolboard/master-plan.

After the feedback period, the school board will then have a joint meeting with city council to discuss the scenarios further, with a final decision possibly coming in the mid-fall, Wodicka said.

The joint meeting of the school board and city council is set for 4 p.m. Aug. 8, expected to be held at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, 300 Lucado Place in Lynchburg.