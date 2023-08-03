With less than a week remaining until a joint meeting between school and city leaders, the estimated price tag of several scenarios for Lynchburg City Schools’ facilities master plan were released Tuesday night, proving the costly nature of the decisions that will soon be made.

In addition to the price tags for each of the four scenarios, the division released the scores of the community survey they received in the last couple of weeks as they sought out the palatability of each possibility.

The survey — filled out by 1,372 residents — fielded diverse responses, with the average score for each of the division’s scenarios ranging between 3.36 and 6.97 on a scale of one to 10.

Taking all of the community feedback into account has been a priority of the school division, which has hosted ample community conversations to garner feedback.

Tuesday’s joint meeting with Lynchburg City Council will be the first time the two bodies sit across the table from each other since the scenarios have been released, which could pose another question for the school board.

During Tuesday’s school board finance and facilities committee meeting, committee chair and School Board Vice Chair Martin Day pointed out the school board will need to find out “how amenable” city council will be to the scenarios due to the price tag of the project, and in light of the recent decision by council to reduce its local funding contribution for Lynchburg City Schools.

During the same meeting, school officials released the estimated price tag of each scenario, as well as four alterations of each of the scenarios that would only call for “safety and maintenance improvements” rather than the full iteration of each scenario.

Safety and maintenance improvements would fall short of “full-scale renovations,” Deputy Superintendent Reid Wodicka has said in the past, and would more so address security upgrades and major maintenance needs.

For scenario one, which calls for close-to-home rezoning division-wide, which aims to put children at the schools closest to them; converting Heritage Elementary for alternative education; rebuilding Sandusky Elementary; closing Fort Hill Community School; renovating Linkhorne, Paul Munro, Perrymont and Robert S. Payne elementary schools; and other elementary building improvements; the division is looking at a price tag of $234.8 million as a 10-year capital cost, according to school board documents, assuming the full scenario is adopted.

Should the school division opt for safety and maintenance improvements only, the chart says the 10-year capital costs for scenario one would amount to $172.5 million.

Per the school division’s estimates, both fully adopting scenario one or only doing safety and maintenance upgrades would likely create about $1 million in operational savings in fiscal year 2030.

Scenario two presents the cheapest price tag of the four options for the school division, coming in at $181.2 million as a 10-year capital cost. This scenario calls for the division to rezone for close-to-home; close or convert Dearington Elementary; renovate Linkhorne, Paul Munro, Perrymont and Robert S. Payne elementary schools; and other elementary building improvements.

Only adopting safety and maintenance upgrades would slash the price tag of this scenario roughly in half, bringing the total to $93 million.

The school division’s estimates show the full adoption of scenario two would create $3.7 million in operational savings in fiscal year 2030.

Adopting only the safety and maintenance upgrades would create an estimated $3.6 million in operational savings in fiscal year 2030, the documents show.

Scenario three presents the second most costly option for the division across a 10-year capital spending period, with the price tag coming in at $206.5 million to adopt the full scenario of rezoning for close-to-home; closing or converting T.C. Miller Elementary; closing Sandusky Elementary; renovating and expanding Perrymont and Linkhorne elementary schools; expanding Bedford Hills Elementary School; renovating Paul Munro and Robert S. Payne elementary schools; and more elementary building improvements.

This option comes in cheaper than scenario one due to the elimination of completely rebuilding a school from scratch, proposed in option one at Sandusky Elementary.

The safety and maintenance improvements only option would reduce the price tag by more than $65 million, bringing the total to $139.2 million.

This scenario jumps back up in cost seemingly due to the expansion of three elementary schools, something not presented in the first two scenarios. By adopting the full scenario three, the division is estimating an operational savings in fiscal year 2030 of $4.5 million, while safety and maintenance improvements only would yield about the same return for the division.

Scenario four presents partly a middle ground between the four scenarios, but comes at the cost of closing two elementary schools. If this option is fully adopted, LCS is estimating to spend $187.8 million in capital projects over 10 years.

In addition to proposing the closure of Paul Munro and Sandusky elementary schools, the scenario calls for the closure or conversion of Dearington Elementary; renovating and expanding Linkhorne and Perrymont elementary schools; expand Bedford Hills elementary; renovate Robert S. Payne elementary; and other elementary school building improvements.

This option does not call for the close-to-home rezoning to occur.

Only adopting the safety and maintenance upgrades would allow LCS to save roughly $52 million off the main scenario, at a total price tag of $135.1 million.

Both avenues of scenario four create the largest amount of estimated savings for the division in fiscal year 2030, coming in just under $5.1 million either way its adopted.

However, according to the survey scores provided by the division, scenario four was the least palatable for parents, staff and community members, coming in at a 3.36 average score on a 1-to-10 scale.

Scenario one received the highest survey score, coming in at 6.97 on the same scale. Scenario two was just behind that, falling in at 6.31. As the number of school closures at the elementary level increased in each scenario, the scores decreased.

Scenario three received a survey score of 4.75, just ahead of scenario four’s 3.36.

All of these factors play into what could be a tough decision for school and city leaders ahead of next week’s joint meeting. But Edwards said do not expect those final decisions during the Aug. 8 meeting, saying it will be the “first meeting of several that we’ll have to plan” on the matter.

“What we’re doing now is getting everybody, each governing body up to speed on ‘here’s everything that we have been collecting,’” Edwards went on to say. “... What I do know is that on Aug. 8 what we’re trying to accomplish in the first phase is where we can all line up on consensus of things that we agree upon that this is essential moving forward.”

The joint meeting of the two bodies is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, 300 Lucado Place in Lynchburg.

City council has canceled its bi-monthly regular meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in council chambers to allow for ample time to discuss the facilities master plan, according to a news release from the city.