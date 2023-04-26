With just months to go before possibly making a decision regarding the future of school buildings and rezoning in the city, Lynchburg City Schools seeks community feedback for its facilities master plan, according to a news release from the school system.

Beginning Monday, May 1, Lynchburg City Schools said in the release it will host one of three community engagement sessions to garner feedback it says will "shape the future of the division.

Each meeting will start at 6 p.m. and the dates and locations are as follows:

Monday, May 1 at Bedford Hills Elementary School

Wednesday, May 3 at T.C. Miller Elementary School

Thursday, May 4 at Heritage Elementary School

Transportation and child care requests can be made online at www.lcsedu.net/master-plan.

In addition to in-person sessions, LCS is inviting community members to complete the LCS facilities master plan survey, located on the master plan website as well.

According to the news release, with the feedback and data gathered, a team of key leaders from the City of Lynchburg and Lynchburg City Schools will develop a facilities master plan, which will chart a path for the future of educational facilities in the division.

A draft plan will be presented to the city's School Board and City Council in August, according to LCS.

"The decisions ahead will impact thousands of people in Lynchburg. Now’s the time to join the conversation," LCS said in the news release.