Lynchburg City Schools to keep mask mandate in place despite Governor's order

The Lynchburg City School Board voted Friday to continue to mandate masks for students in school despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Executive Order Two, which he signed his first day in office.

Youngkin's Executive Order states, "The parents of any child enrolled in a elementary or secondary school or a school-based early childcare and educational program may elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate in effect at the child’s school or educational program."

The Lynchburg City School Board held a special meeting to consult with legal counsel regarding the order. They also held a 60-minute public comment session to hear from parents and students regarding the mandate.

Following public comments, members of the board gave their own opinions, and came to a 7-2 vote to not change its mask policy for students.

The board voted to continue to keep the subject "under review" as we move forward through the pandemic.

Several school board members, including District 2 Representatives Kimberly Sinha and Gary Harvey, cited State Bill 1303 as the reason to continue to mandate masks.

Prior to this school year, the Virginia General Assembly passed S.B. 1303, which requires schools to follow the mitigation recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) "to the maximum extent possible."

They argued Youngkin's Executive Order shouldn't supersede the General Assembly's bill. The bill does not expire until Aug. 1, 2022.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.