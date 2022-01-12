Lynchburg City Schools to stay with A-B block schedule for 2022-23 school year

Lynchburg City Schools announced this week on its YouTube channel it would be sticking with the A-B block schedule for the 2022-23 school year, as opposed to transitioning to a four-by-four block schedule.

Deputy Superintendent Amy Pugh said during the video that secondary schools will maintain the same base schedule for next school year that they currently are operating on, but there would be the opportunity for an additional elective for students.

Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards said feedback from the community played a large role in why the school system chose to stick with the current scheduling format.

"I know that some of you were concerned about our arts program ... no need to worry, we are going to continue with our full-day program in support of our arts program, and looking forward to making them bigger and better," Edwards said during the video.

Much of the concern around the change to the four-by-four block schedule was around the effect it would have on the fine arts program, as well as the impact it would have on course subjects that build on prior semester's work.

Under the four-by-four block format, students could take a class in one semester, and not have the subsequent class in that subject for up to a year later.

It also would have meant some students would miss a semester of a fine arts class, leaving them without a spot in spring competitions, or behind on their instrumental lessons.

Pugh also announced during the video that students would have the opportunity to take pathway courses through Central Virginia Community College through the Career Technical Education program.

This program would give students the option to take classes in subjects such as welding, mechatronics and industrial maintenance.

Edwards said counselors are getting prepared now to schedule students, and the discussion of program of studies would begin at the next school board meeting.

