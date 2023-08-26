With a new school year fresh underway, Lynchburg City Schools announced updates to some of its safety procedures in an email sent to parents this week.

In hopes of avoiding confusion with other safety protocol terms, the division is changing its use of the term “lockout” to instead use “restricted entry and exit” to refer to situations where the exterior of the school building is secured due to activity in the area that could pose a potential safety concern, the division wrote in the email.

The term lockout was previously used, but changed to avoid confusion with a “lockdown,” a separate safety protocol. The division said the security procedures themselves will not change, just the terminology.

Additionally, the division updated its crisis communication protocol, laying out the steps in which the division will communicate with parents in the case of an emergency, according to the email.

The protocol is as follows:

Initial notification: An automated alert from LCS about the situation.

Crisis update: LCS will send periodic updates, even if there’s no new information available.

Crisis resolution notification: When the crisis has been resolved, there will be an update.

Follow-up: There will be information sent out following the crisis event with additional details, the response by LCS staff and any relevant resources, as needed.

To learn more about the division’s safety policies, visit its website at lcsedu.net/parents/safety.

LCS launches program empowering aspiring teachers

Aspiring educators in Lynchburg now have more opportunities than ever to become licensed thanks to the new Lynchburg City Schools Classified Teacher Program, the division announced in a news release this week.

The initiative will offer an alternative route for those with bachelor’s degrees to gain classroom experience while pursuing their provisional teaching license, LCS said.

“This program empowers prospective teachers to make a difference in the lives of our students as well as create new career pathways for themselves,” LCS Chief Human Resources Officer Sherry Sheppard said in the news release.

Classified teachers will be hired full-time with comprehensive benefits and a starting salary of $42,300, which is in the 90th percentile of the current starting teacher salary, LCS said.

They’ll take on all the responsibilities of a licensed teacher, gaining critical hands-on experience while receiving ongoing mentorship and support from experienced educators at their schools, according to the news release.

Bedford Hills Elementary School principal Sherri Steele said in the news release the program has “opened up the candidate pool significantly and allowed us to hire outstanding educators who have the heart and skills to be teachers but do not have the formal courses yet to be fully licensed.”

Interested candidates can apply on the division’s job portal at lcsedu.tedk12.com/hire.